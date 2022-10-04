THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 4, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

'Ibigay niyo na ang aming COVID bonus' Health workers from various private and public hospitals in Metro Manila hold a protest in front of the Department of Health in Sta Cruz, Manila on Tuesday, to question the delayed release of COVID-19 allowances for 2021-2022 and performance-based bonus for the year 2020-2021. The group of protesters expressed concern on DOH’s alleged neglect and blatant disregard of health workers’ safety, protection, rights, and welfare and urged the government to provide higher budget allocation to all government-owned hospitals. ABS-CBN News

Meralco Avenue closed for Metro Manila Subway project Traffic enforcers direct motorists with the closure of Meralco Avenue on Tuesday, due to the construction of 2 Metro Manila Subway stations in Pasig City. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes as the northbound and southbound lanes of Meralco Avenue, from Capitol Commons up to the corner of Shaw Boulevard, will be closed from October 3 until 2028. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A wife's agony for Percy Liza Mabasa grieves for her husband, radio commentator Percy Lapid whose real name is Percival Mabasa, a day after he was gunned down in Las Pinas City Monday evening. Mabasa is the second journalist to have died during the Marcos administration, adding to a long list of journalists killed in the country since 1986. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Indonesians pay tribute to stampede victims A man pays his respects for victims of the stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java on Tuesday. Elite Indonesian police officers were under investigation on October 4 over the stadium stampede that killed 125 people including dozens of children in one of the deadliest disasters in football history. Juni Kriswanto, AFP