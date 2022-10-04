Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 4, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 04 2022 11:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. 'Ibigay niyo na ang aming COVID bonus' Health workers from various private and public hospitals in Metro Manila hold a protest in front of the Department of Health in Sta Cruz, Manila on Tuesday, to question the delayed release of COVID-19 allowances for 2021-2022 and performance-based bonus for the year 2020-2021. The group of protesters expressed concern on DOH’s alleged neglect and blatant disregard of health workers’ safety, protection, rights, and welfare and urged the government to provide higher budget allocation to all government-owned hospitals. ABS-CBN News Meralco Avenue closed for Metro Manila Subway project Traffic enforcers direct motorists with the closure of Meralco Avenue on Tuesday, due to the construction of 2 Metro Manila Subway stations in Pasig City. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes as the northbound and southbound lanes of Meralco Avenue, from Capitol Commons up to the corner of Shaw Boulevard, will be closed from October 3 until 2028. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A wife's agony for Percy Liza Mabasa grieves for her husband, radio commentator Percy Lapid whose real name is Percival Mabasa, a day after he was gunned down in Las Pinas City Monday evening. Mabasa is the second journalist to have died during the Marcos administration, adding to a long list of journalists killed in the country since 1986. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Indonesians pay tribute to stampede victims A man pays his respects for victims of the stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java on Tuesday. Elite Indonesian police officers were under investigation on October 4 over the stadium stampede that killed 125 people including dozens of children in one of the deadliest disasters in football history. Juni Kriswanto, AFP Media groups condemn killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid Members of various media organizations gather on Tuesday at the Boy Scout Circle on Timog Avenue in Quezon City for an indignation rally on the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Mabasa, who is more popularly known as Percy Lapid. Mabasa, a staunch critic of the Duterte and Marcos administrations, was killed Monday in Paranaque City while he was on his way to work. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Read More: health workers private public hospitals protest Department of Health COVID19 allowances Meralco Avenue closed Metro Manila Subway project subway stations Pasig media killings Liza Mabasa Percy Lapid Percival Mabasa journalist Indonesia tribute stampede victims Kanjuruhan stadium Malang East Java media broadcaster /sports/10/04/22/saudi-desert-megacity-to-host-asian-winter-games/overseas/10/04/22/russia-jails-us-citizen-for-kicking-cop/news/10/04/22/guro-patay-sa-pananaksak-ng-estudyante-sa-samar/news/10/04/22/highly-probable-percy-lapids-slay-was-work-related-police/news/10/04/22/philracom-bewails-budget-cut