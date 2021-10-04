THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 4, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Pet blessing marks World Animal Day A priest sprinkles holy water on dogs at a drive-through pet blessing a day before World Animal Day, at Eastwood Mall, Quezon City on Sunday. World Animal Day, which aims to raise awareness on animal rights and welfare, is celebrated annually on the 4th of October, in commemoration of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Pinay beauty wins Miss Aura International Filipino beauty queen Alexandra Faith Garcia reacts as Miss Aura International 2020, Andreia Correia of Portugal, passes her crown during the Miss Aura International 2021 coronation night held at Rixos Sungate in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday. Miss Aura International, formerly known as Miss Kremer International, was founded in 2006 in Turkey that focuses on tourism promotion. Photo courtesy of Miss Aura International

Isko Moreno and Doc Willie Ong file certificates of candidacy Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagaso and Dr Willie Ong pose for photos after filing their respective certificates of candidacy for president and vice president for the 2022 national election at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City. Moreno, who is running as Aksyon Demokratiko's standard bearer, said he will be a ‘healing president’ who will work with the current administration and the opposition. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Plastic tunnel hopes to raise awareness about pollution in the world's oceans People walk through "Terowongan 4444" or 4444 tunnel, built from plastic bottles collected from several rivers around the city, at the plastic museum constructed by Indonesia's environmental activist group Ecological Observation and Wetlands Conservation (ECOTON) in Gresik regency near Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia on September 28, 2021. The outdoor exhibit, made from more than 10,000 plastic waste items, including 4,444 plastic bottles, aims to raise awareness on the plastic pollution in the world's oceans and hopes to make consumers rethink their habits and avoid use of single-use plastics. Prasto Wardoyo, Reuters

Japanese lawmakers vote for Fumio Kishida as new Prime Minister The leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Fumio Kishida (center), is applauded after being elected as the country's new prime minister at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo on Monday. Kishida, according to local reports, plans to call for a snap election for the lower house on October 31 as terms of current members expires on October 21. Kazuhiro Ngi, AFP