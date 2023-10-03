THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 3, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Closely guarding Trump Former US President Donald Trump talks to members of the media outside the court room at the New York State Supreme Court on the first day of his civil fraud trial in New York City on Monday. A combative Donald Trump appeared in a New York court to face civil fraud charges, denouncing the case as a "sham" intended to torpedo his campaign to retake the White House. Ed Jones, AFP

Percy Lapid case: Focus on media killings Members of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines picket in front of the Department of Justice in Manila on Tuesday calling for justice and accountability from the government during the first year anniversary of the killing of radio broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa.



Mabasa was gunned down while on his way home in Las Piñas last year.



Confessed gunman Joel Escorial and three other inmates of the New Bilibid Prison are now serving jail time, while former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and his deputy, Ricardo Zulueta, are charged in the conspiracy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Active shooting and bombing exercise at the airport The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-ASG) conduct a security exercise at the NAIA Terminal 2 on Tuesday. The exercise simulates an active shooting and bombing incident within the airport vicinity. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

UP journalism students commit to keep flame of press freedom alive Journalism students sign a freedom wall in support of the fight for justice for slain journalist Percy Lapid at the forum, “Keeping the Flame of Freedom Alive: Case Study of Percy Lapid Mabasa,” at the CMC Auditorium Plaridel Hall UP Diliman Quezon City on Tuesday. The group of students expressed commitment to hold the line for truth and press freedom. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Kuala Lumpur breathes unhealthy air A view of Malaysia's iconic building 'Petronas Twin Towers' enveloped in haze, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 3. 2023. Kuala Lumpur has recorded unhealthy air quality as the air pollutant index (API) reading reached 155, which was recorded at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100 (moderate); 101 to 200 (unhealthy); 201 to 300 (very unhealthy); and 300 and above (hazardous). Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE