THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 3, 2022

Hurricane Ian leaves extensive damages in southwest Florida Aerial photo shows the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on Sunday. Fort Myers Beach was one of the hardest hit area by the Category 4 hurricane which caused extensive damage to the southwest portion of Florida. Win McName, Getty Images/AFP

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena honored in Manila One of the top pole vaulters in the world, Ernest John Obiena attends the flag ceremony at the Manila City Hall on Monday. The City of Manila, led by Mayor Honey Lacuna, recognized Obiena’s achievement in world athletics and awarded P300,000 cash incentives for winning 12 gold, two silver, and three bronze medals in a span of eight months in European and Asian competitions. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Drivers implement fare increase A driver shows a certification allowing drivers to charge higher fares at a modern jeepney terminal along Leon Guinto Street in Manila on Monday. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (approved a P1 fare increase for traditional and modern jeepneys, pushing the minimum fare to P12 and P14 respectively starting October 3. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marcos leads groundbreaking of Metro Manila Subway Project President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr (left) and DOTR Secretary Jaime Bautista (2nd left) leads the lowering of time capsule of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) - Contract Package 104 : (CP104) Ortigas and Shaw Boulevard Stations as Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa (2nd right) and JICA Chief Representative Takema Sakamoto (right) look on during its groundbreaking ceremony in Metrowalk, Ortigas, Pasig City on Monday. The 33-kilometer subway from Valenzuela to Bicutan will be funded through a P488.47 billion loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool

Health workers appeal for adequate support from government Health workers picket outside the Senate in Pasay City on Monday, calling for adequate funding to support health workers at the front lines against COVID-19, as the Department of Health's 2023 budget goes under review. The protesters also sought the full payment of the One COVID Allowance to health workers and asked lawmakers to investigate the unpaid benefits from 2020 and 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News