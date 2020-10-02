Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 2, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 02 2020 11:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the big stories today in photos. Churchgoers flock to Quiapo on First Friday Mass Churchgoers flock to Quiapo Church to attend the traditional First Friday Mass. The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, which houses the famed statue of a Black Jesus, has been holding Holy Mass inside with limited people following physical distancing rules, but this has not stopped other churchgoers from attending Mass outside. Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News Boracay is now open A resident wearing a face mask walks along a beach in Boracay on Thursday, the first day of the opening of the island to tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities eased restrictions in the country's number one tourist destination, allowing a limited number of local tourists to visit the island after more than six months of quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. AFP Responsive healthcare system demanded Government health workers troop to the Department of Health in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday to demand reforms on the COVID-19 response of the government and the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque. The group called for a free, comprehensive health care thru a national tax-funded health care system and the abolition of Philhealth to reallocate funds to public hospitals and facilities. ABS-CBN News In COVID-19 fight, no one left behind A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural on Thursday in South Central Los Angeles. California's plan to safely reopen its economy will begin to require counties to bring down coronavirus infection rates in disadvantaged communities that have been harder hit by the pandemic. The complex new rules set in place an "equity metric" that will force larger counties to control the spread of the virus in areas where Black, Latino and Pacific Islander groups have suffered a disproportionate share of the cases due to a variety of socioeconomic factors. Jae C. Hong AP Reflecting in Rome The Spanish Steps are reflected on the sunglasses of a woman wearing a face mask on Friday as local authorities in the Italian capital Rome order face coverings to be worn at all times out of doors in an effort to counter rising COVID-19 infections. The country has registered 2,548 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours making it the first time it has exceeded 2,000 cases in one day since the end of April. Italy’s cumulative number of cases over the past two weeks is among the lowest in Europe. Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus church Quiapo Black Nazarene First Friday religion health Department of Health Duque response South Central Los Angeles Los ANgeles equity metric face mask mural facemask sunglasses Spanish Steps Rome Italy reflection /sports/10/04/20/challenger-to-poc-president-touts-self-slate-as-underdogs-in-november-polls/entertainment/10/04/20/ex-pgt-finalist-on-wifes-death-kung-may-totoong-magic-nga-lang-gusto-ko-mag-time-travel/overseas/10/04/20/trump-well-at-hospital-as-more-republicans-test-positive-for-covid-19/news/10/03/20/lawmaker-to-velasco-speeches-should-be-done-in-plenary-not-on-social-media/news/10/03/20/magnitude-46-earthquake-hits-tarlac-no-damage-anticipated