THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 2, 2020

Churchgoers flock to Quiapo on First Friday Mass Churchgoers flock to Quiapo Church to attend the traditional First Friday Mass. The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, which houses the famed statue of a Black Jesus, has been holding Holy Mass inside with limited people following physical distancing rules, but this has not stopped other churchgoers from attending Mass outside. Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Boracay is now open A resident wearing a face mask walks along a beach in Boracay on Thursday, the first day of the opening of the island to tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities eased restrictions in the country's number one tourist destination, allowing a limited number of local tourists to visit the island after more than six months of quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. AFP

Responsive healthcare system demanded Government health workers troop to the Department of Health in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday to demand reforms on the COVID-19 response of the government and the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque. The group called for a free, comprehensive health care thru a national tax-funded health care system and the abolition of Philhealth to reallocate funds to public hospitals and facilities. ABS-CBN News

In COVID-19 fight, no one left behind A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural on Thursday in South Central Los Angeles. California's plan to safely reopen its economy will begin to require counties to bring down coronavirus infection rates in disadvantaged communities that have been harder hit by the pandemic. The complex new rules set in place an "equity metric" that will force larger counties to control the spread of the virus in areas where Black, Latino and Pacific Islander groups have suffered a disproportionate share of the cases due to a variety of socioeconomic factors. Jae C. Hong AP