THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 30, 2022

Hurricane Ian aftermath in Fort Myers, Florida Residents inspect damage to a marina as boats are partially submerged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on Thursday. Hurricane Ian, which made landfall just after 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early on Thursday, bringing "catastrophic" flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity. Giorgio Viera, AFP

HMS Spey in Bali for cultural exchange British Royal Navy members join Indonesian Navy members in performing a traditional dance during a welcoming ceremony for the Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey at Benoa port in Bali, Indonesia on Friday. The British Royal Navy HMS Spey will be in Bali from 30 September to 03 October 2022. to conduct cultural exchanges. Made Nagi, EPA-EFE

PH Travel Mart showcases Dagmay weavers Members of the Indigenous group Mandaya show the process of making Dagmay weave at the opening of the Philippine Travel Mart (PTM) 2022 at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Friday. Dagmay, the traditional handwoven textile of Mandaya tribe in Davao Oriental, is made of lanot (abaca fibers, Musa textilis) using the abl’lun (backstrap loom). ABS-CBN News

Russian exodus to Georgia continues amid partial mobilization decree Russian men and women with their luggage approach customs at the Russia-Georgia border checkpoint of Verkhnii Lars, Russia on Friday, days after President Vladimir Putin announced a decree on partial mobilization due to the conflict in Ukraine. Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri said on September 27 that in recent days some 10,000 Russians have crossed the border with Georgia every day. Olga Iunasheva, EPA-EFE