Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 30, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2021 12:34 AM

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 30, 2021 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 30, 2021 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 30, 2021 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 30, 2021 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 30, 2021 5
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 30, 2021 6

QC lantern makers hope for brighter ‘ber’ months

A storekeeper tests a lantern at a shop along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City Wednesday evening. Store owners have seen a steady flow of customers as Filipinos anticipate the Christmas season during the ‘ber’ months, with hopes of better sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Halalan2022: Security preparation for filing of COCs

Police secure the adjacent areas of Sofitel Philippine Plaza hotel at the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex in Pasay City Thursday in preparation for the filing of certificates of candidacies for the 2022 elections. The Commission on Elections will hold the filing of candidacies for national posts at the outdoor tent of Hotel Sofitel from October 1 until October 8. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Health workers slam alleged corruption in COVID-19 response

Health workers picket outside the Philippine Senate building in Pasay City Thursday in condemnation of alleged corruption over the usage of COVID-19 funds. The upper house continues to investigate the irregular dealings involving the Department of Health, Department of Budget and Management, Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation, and people with links to President Rodrigo Duterte. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Cuba set to reopen beaches and pools after COVID-19 closure

A woman stands at the Malecon's coast in Havana, on Wednesday. Cuban authorities announced on the same day the opening of beaches and swimming pools, as well as the Malecon area and physical exercises on public roads and gyms, after nine months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yamil Lage, AFP

First commercial Bahrain-Israel flight lands as ties warm

A Gulf Air A320 aeroplane coming from the Bahraini capital Manama arrives at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on Thursday. The Gulf Air plane began the first commercial flight between Bahrain and Israel a year after the normalization of the two countries' diplomatic relations. Emmanuel Dunand, AFP

Russia records highest COVID-19 death toll for third day running

An ice-cream vendor wearing a face mask stands in front of the fountain decorated with pumpkin due to the autumn season at GUM, State Department store in downtown Moscow on Thursday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia recorded its highest coronavirus death toll for a third day running, as infections are on the rise driven by the Delta variant and slow vaccination rates with a government tally reporting 867 fatalities over the past 24 hours. Kirill Kudryavtsev, AFP

Read More:  Christmas season   ber months   lantern makers   Granada   Barangay Valencia   Quezon City   Halalan2022   COMELEC   Commission on Elections   filing of COC   certificate of candidacy   Sofitel tent   health workers   Senate of the Philippines   corruption   COVID-19 response   Cuba   Havana   beach   pools   Cuba beach reopening   Bahrain   Israel   Gulf Air   diplomatic relations   diplomacy   Abraham Accords   Bahrain Israel relations   Russia COVID19   record COVID deaths Russia   Autumn   ice cream vendor   Moscow  