THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 30, 2020

Keeping the lights up in San Fernando, Pampanga A vendor arranges colorful Christmas lanterns for sale in a gasoline station near the North Luzon Expressway-San Fernando exit in Pampanga, Tuesday evening. Shop owners confirmed a decline in sales of Christmas decorations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Donald Trump, Joe Biden hold heated debate U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Tuesday. The 2020 US Presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020. Olivier Douliery, Reuters/Pool

LTFRB approves resumption of 12 modified bus routes Passengers take their ride at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange in Parañaque City on Wednesday, which remains without buses plying the recently allowed provincial routes by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). The agency recently announced the resumption of modified provincial Public Utility Bus (PUB) routes to different towns and cities in Batangas, Cavite and Laguna starting September 30, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Pasay jeepney drivers receive relief packs Jeepney drivers plying different routes in Pasay City receive relief packs from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and FBM Technology Solutions Inc. at the Philippine National School for the Blind in Pasay City on Wednesday. The local government of Pasay coordinated the distribution of food packs, hygiene kits and personal protective equipment for the drivers affected by the suspension of public transportation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Meet-and-greet for SY 2020-2021 opening English teacher Pauline Marasigan-Romero talks to her pupils at Rafael Palma Elementary School during their online meet-and-greet from her home in Paco, Manila on Wednesday, in preparation for the opening of classes on Oct. 5. Around 24.6 million students have enrolled for the upcoming school year, with 22.4 million going to public schools, according to the Education department. The DepEd encourages parents of around 3 million still unenrolled learners to register their children. ABS-CBN News

'Dyipni Maki' rolls out in Makati Teachers load books onto jeepneys at the Makati Elementary School that serves as staging area for the local government’s Dyipni Maki project, on Wednesday. The jeepneys will be deployed to the city's barangays as mobile learning hubs equipped with laptops, internet connection, books, and supplementary materials that students and parents can borrow. The project also aims to help displaced teachers and jeepney drivers due to the pandemic by hiring them for it. ABS-CBN News

Beijing set to mark National Day A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides a bicycle while passing by visitors gathered near a floral decoration showing the words "Fully built a well-off society" in celebration of the upcoming National Day in Beijing, China, Wednesday. Even though the spread of COVID-19, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has been all but eradicated in China, the pandemic is still surging across the globe with an ever rising death toll. Andy Wong, AP