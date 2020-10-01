THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 1, 2020

Observing the Month of the Rosary in Borongan Catholic faithful join a dawn procession as they pray the Holy Rosary along the streets of Barangay Sta. Fe in Borongan City, Eastern Samar on Thursday. The Catholic Church observes the Month of the Rosary every October as devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Audience with Pope Francis Pope Francis prays with priests at the end of a limited public audience at the San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican on Thursday. The pontiff resumed his public audience with very limited audience at the beginning of September amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Farmers push for economic subsidy Protesters picket in front of the Department of Agrarian Reform and Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on Thursday. The group urged the government to prioritize economic aid and production subsidies to farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of the Rice Liberalization Law. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'No Beep Card, No Ride' policy in Metro Manila takes effect, results in long lines among commuters Commuters fall in line to top up or buy new Beep Cards in Caloocan City on the first day of the EDSA Bus Carousel’s implementation of a 'No Beep Card, No Ride' policy on Thursday as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Long lines greeted commuters in several bus stops as they were obligated to purchase the cards costing P180 each, with an initial P100 load, to ride buses. The cost forced some commuters to find alternative means of getting to their destinations as several Filipinos have yet to recover from the financial blow caused by the pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Gadgets and modules ready for class opening Parents and guardians claim gadgets and modules for the upcoming online learning at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Thursday. The use of online learning, TV and radio will serve as supplemental resource to printed modules during the first grading period of School Year 2020-2021 due to capacity and connectivity issues around the country. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News