THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 29, 2023

Combat-dressed shooter kills three in the Netherlands Medical staff leave the Erasmus MC Rotterdam hospital on Rochussenstraat, which has been cordoned off after two shooting incidents on Thursday in Rotterdam, Netherlands. An unknown person wearing combat clothing shot at people first in an apartment and after in the hospital, killing three people in the process, the police said. Bas Czerwinski, EPA-EFE

Taiwan: Countering threat from China A handout photo made available by Taiwan's Presidential office shows Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (center, front) posing for a group photo with the model of a submarine prototype during the launching ceremony on Thursday of Taiwan's first domestically-made submarine named 'Haikun' at a shipyard in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Taiwan's first domestically assembled submarine is meant to boost the island's defense capabilities amid the threat from China. EPA-EFE/handout

Global campaign to make US pay climate reparations Protesters carry placards and shout slogans as they hold a march from Plaza Miranda to Liwasang Bonifacio on Friday. The groups joined climate campaigners in Dhaka, Lahore and Kathmandu urging the US government to deliver climate finance to small nations, in light of the United States being one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Chinese naval militia ship patrolling PH territory This photo taken on Thursday shows an aerial view of a Chinese naval militia vessel (L) on patrol near the Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal, as a Philippine fishing boat (top R) is seen anchored nearby during a maritime surveillance flight by the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) over the disputed waters of the South China Sea. The Philippine Coast Guard vowed September 29 to "do whatever it takes" to remove any more floating barriers installed by China at the disputed reef in the South China Sea. The remarks came after an aerial inspection of Scarborough Shoal on September 28 confirmed a 300-meter-long barrier that ignited the latest diplomatic row between Beijing and Manila had been taken away. Ted Aljibe, AFP