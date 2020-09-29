Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 29, 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2020 02:25 AM

Here are the big stories today in photos.

Glass fire destroys hundreds of houses

Homes leveled by the Glass Fire line a street in the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, USA on Monday. Thousands of residents were evacuated after a wind-driven wildfire hit thousands of acres of grasslands and woodlands in Northern California. Noah Berger, AP

'Balik pasadang ligtas'

Representatives of the National Confederation of Transportworkers’ Union (NCTU) hold a creative protest calling for “Balik Pasadang Ligtas!” outside the Supreme Court in Manila on Tuesday. The group of jeepney drivers filed a petition at the high court asking the government to allow the return of jeepney operation in Metro Manila even as COVID-19 quarantine measures remain in place. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Lining up in UP-PGH for medical assistance

People queue outside of the Medical Social Services Assistance Office of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Padre Faura, Manila on Tuesday. PGH, the biggest modern government tertiary hospital in the country, provides services to at least 600,00 patients yearly, 80 percent of which are indigent Filipinos. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Basket-'bubble'

Guests are medically assessed at Quest Hotel in Clark, Pampanga on Tuesday as the PBA prepares for the 2020 Philippine Cup, which will restart on October 11. After only playing one game in March before the COVID-19 lockdown, the league's 45th season will be adopting the "bubble" format where games will be held at one venue. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Molecular diagnostic lab opens in Pasay

Medical technologists work at The Lord’s Grace Medical and Industrial Clinic, a molecular diagnostic laboratory in Pasay City, on Tuesday. The private facility, which can process 2,000 tests per day, partnered with the local government to accommodate individuals wishing to get tested for the coronavirus disease. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Discussing the House Speakership

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco on Tuesday regarding the term-sharing agreement for the speakership which the president brokered in 2019 as Senator Bong Go looks on. This was hours before Velasco secured the post and is due to take over on Oct. 14, according to a source from the Velasco camp. Courtesy of Sen. Bong Go

