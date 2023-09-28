THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 28, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Mourners hold funeral for Iraq wedding fire victims Iraqi Christians carry a coffin for a victim of wedding hall fire, during a mass funeral in Hamdaniya, Iraq on Wednesday. According to Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, 93 people died and more than 100 injured after a fire broke out during a Christian wedding celebration in Iraq's Nineveh province late September 26. Gailan Haji, EPA-EFE

ISS crew back on earth after a year In this handout photograph taken and released by Roscosmos on Wednesday, Expedition 69 NASA astronaut Frank Rubio (C) of the International Space Station (ISS) crew is helped by specialists after his landing in the Soyuz MS-23 capsule in a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Rubio and cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin returned to Earth after logging 371 days in space as members of Expeditions 68-69 aboard the International Space Station. For Rubio, his mission is the longest single spaceflight by a US astronaut in history. Handout, Roscosmos via AFP

DOT holds first Tourism Pride Summit The Department of Tourism with the Philippine Financial Inter-Industry Pride gather public and private stakeholders to the first Tourism Pride Summit in Makati City on Thursday. The summit aims to explore how tourism stakeholders can encourage an inclusive atmosphere for all tourists and develop a niche market for LGBTQUIA+ tourism. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Valenzuela Fire reaches task Force Bravo Firefighters put out a blaze that hit the Herco Trading warehouse containing tools and chemicals in Bagbaguin, Valenzuela City on Thursday. The blaze reached Task Force Bravo, the highest fire alarm, around 3:40 p.m., prompting the evacuation of at least 118 families near the warehouse. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Binondo Church celebrates the feast of San Lorenzo Ruiz Devotees honor San Lorenzo Ruiz in celebration of his feast day at Binondo Church in Manila on September 28, 2023. San Lorenzo Ruiz, the first Filipino Saint, was tortured by the Japanese military for fear that he would spread the Christian faith and died on September 29, 1637. He was canonized, together with the 15 Martyrs of Japan, by Pope John Paul II on October 18, 1987. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Recurring challenge: rain, flood and traffic Bumper to bumper traffic is seen along the EDSA-Kamuning flyover in both northbound and southbound lanes on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The heavy downpour late in the afternoon led to flooding in several parts of the metro, once again disrupting traffic flow in major thoroughfares. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News