THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 29, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2022 11:51 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Hurricane Ian barrels through Florida

This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite handout image shows lightning surrounding Hurricane Ian's eye while approaching Florida, on Wednesday at 15h13 Universal Time Coordinated (UTC). Heavy winds and rain pummelled Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian intensified to just shy of the strongest Category 5 level, threatening to wreak "catastrophic" destruction on the southern US state with life-threatening storm surges, extensive flooding and devastating winds. NOAA/RAMMB/AFP/ Handout

Vaccine Caravan for the homeless

A teenage girl stands beside their makeshift shelter after being inoculated with a COVID-19 booster shot in Scout Santiago, Quezon City on Thursday. Along with the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, the DOH hopes to address other health concerns and issues of the homeless families such as malnutrition and routine immunization. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Fighting inflation in Indonesia with low-cost markets

Residents buy sacks of rice and cooking oil during low-cost market operations by the government in Tangerang, Indonesia on Thursday. Several regions in Indonesia held low-cost market operations to help ease the burden on society from high inflation. Bank Indonesia estimates that inflation in Indonesia in September 2022 will reach 1.09 percent on a monthly basis, mainly due to an increase in fuel prices. Adi Weda, EPA-EFE

Climate activists picket ADB Annual Meeting

Climate activists burst balloons symbolizing fossil fuel projects during a rally in front of the Asian Development Bank headquarters during its 55th Annual Meeting in Mandaluyong City Thursday. The protesters called on the ADB to stop financing energy projects using fossil fuels and peddling false solutions to the climate crisis. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Sharing a light moment

A child waves at a woman as informal settlers wait for the weather to clear on Thursday before dealing with mud and debris brought by Typhoon Karding in San Mateo, Rizal. Karding, classified as a super typhoon at its height, brought heavy rains, flooding low-lying communities, and far left 11 people dead and some P2 billion worth of agricultural damage, according to authorities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

