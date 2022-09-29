THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 29, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Hurricane Ian barrels through Florida This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite handout image shows lightning surrounding Hurricane Ian's eye while approaching Florida, on Wednesday at 15h13 Universal Time Coordinated (UTC). Heavy winds and rain pummelled Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian intensified to just shy of the strongest Category 5 level, threatening to wreak "catastrophic" destruction on the southern US state with life-threatening storm surges, extensive flooding and devastating winds. NOAA/RAMMB/AFP/ Handout

Vaccine Caravan for the homeless A teenage girl stands beside their makeshift shelter after being inoculated with a COVID-19 booster shot in Scout Santiago, Quezon City on Thursday. Along with the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, the DOH hopes to address other health concerns and issues of the homeless families such as malnutrition and routine immunization. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Fighting inflation in Indonesia with low-cost markets Residents buy sacks of rice and cooking oil during low-cost market operations by the government in Tangerang, Indonesia on Thursday. Several regions in Indonesia held low-cost market operations to help ease the burden on society from high inflation. Bank Indonesia estimates that inflation in Indonesia in September 2022 will reach 1.09 percent on a monthly basis, mainly due to an increase in fuel prices. Adi Weda, EPA-EFE

Climate activists picket ADB Annual Meeting Climate activists burst balloons symbolizing fossil fuel projects during a rally in front of the Asian Development Bank headquarters during its 55th Annual Meeting in Mandaluyong City Thursday. The protesters called on the ADB to stop financing energy projects using fossil fuels and peddling false solutions to the climate crisis. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News