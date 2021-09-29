THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 29, 2021

Youth rejoice over extension of voters registration Youth groups celebrate the extension of voters' registration in front of the Commission on Elections' satellite office in Quezon City Wednesday. Comelec is extending voters' registration from October 11 to 30 in response to public clamor, as lines build up in registration centers due to office closures in areas under COVID-19 lockdown the past months. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PWDs right to vote Person with disability (PWD) Jallen Barromeharito, 18 years old and first time voter, arrives at a voters registration site aided with a skateboard at Otis, Paco, Manila on Wednesday. The Commission on Elections earlier expressed commitment on providing PWDs better access during the country’s electoral processes to exercise their right of suffrage. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Artist Bree Jonson laid to rest in Davao Loved ones pay their last respects as artist Bree Jonson is laid to rest at the Davao Memorial Park in Davao City on Wednesday. Jonson was found dead in a La Union hotel on Sept. 18 with her last companion Julian Ongpin, son of billionaire and former trade minister Bobby Ongpin, who claimed she committed suicide. The artist’s family refutes this statement. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Baclaran devotees offer prayers amid COVID-19 pandemic People offer prayers at the Baclaran Church on Wednesday, two days before the pilot implementation of Alert Level 4 in the capital region is set to end. The 5-tier COVID-19 response strategy seeks to stimulate the country’s pandemic-hit economy after different forms of lockdowns, even as the Philippines fell to the bottom of Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking this month. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News