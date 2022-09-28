THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 28, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Russian exiles queue to enter Georgia This handout satellite image taken and released by Maxar Technologies on Tuesday shows vehicles waiting in a traffic jam near the border crossing between Russia and Georgia. The latest wave of Russian exiles since the war began in February has seen military-aged men pour into the Caucasus country, by cars in a column stretching for some 20 kilometers, by bicycles and some walking kilometers by foot to the border crossing. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies / AFP/ Handout

Climate activists call out Japan for promoting “false solutions” Climate activists stage a protest in front of the Japanese Embassy in Pasay City on Wednesday. The group protested against the Japanese government’s alleged promotion of “false solutions” at the Tokyo GX Week, a two-week long international conference on various green transformation topics. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Danang, Vietnam Children play next to a beached boat following the passage of typhoon Noru (Philippine name Karding) in Danang, Vietnam on Wednesday. The storm made landfall in Danang in the early hours of Wednesday, with winds of up to around 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour, according to the country’s national forecaster. Nhac Nguyen, AFP

Health workers call for release of health emergency allowance Public health workers picket outside the Philippine Orthopedic Center in Quezon City on Wednesday to raise concern over the non-payment of the their 2021-2022 health emergency allowance, and performance-based bonus for 2020-2021. The protesters called out the Department of Health and Department of Budget and Management for the non-release of their promised COVID-19 benefits and the placement of appropriation of health workers' COVID-19 benefits for 2023 to unprogrammed funds. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News