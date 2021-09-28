THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 28, 2021

Growing pressure as activists call for Thai PM’s resignation Anti-government protesters use water pressure to launch homemade projectiles during a demonstration in Bangkok on Monday. Pro-democracy activists called for the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government's handling of the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis in the country. Jack Taylor, AFP

A light of hope for parol makers A man assembles a lantern inside their small shop at Barangay Dolores in San Fernando, Pampanga Sunday. Parol makers and shop owners are hoping sales of Christmas decorations will increase this holiday season as the government eases its COVID-19 lockdown restriction in an attempt to strike a balance between people’s health and the economy. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Remembering the Balangiga Encounter Day Balangiga Mayor Randy Graza leads the wreath laying ceremony at the statue of Captain Valeriano Abanador at the Balangiga Encounter Monument to mark the 120th Balangiga Encounter Day on Tuesday. Described as the worst defeat of American troops at the hands of Filipinos during wartime, townspeople from Balangiga, Giporlos, Lawaan and Quinapundan in Eastern Samar successfully organized an attack on the American troops on September 28, 1901 to fight against the human rights abuses hurled against the locals, killing at least 30 Americans. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Health workers push for higher health care budget amid COVID-19 pandemic Health workers picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling on the Lower House to increase the health budget for 2022 as it undergoes plenary deliberation. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

President Duterte’s shield President Rodrigo Duterte wears a face shield during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at Malacañang Palace Monday. Despite an explanation from Health Secretary Francisco Duque on the shelf life of medical grade face shields, President Duterte expressed doubts on the expiration of face shield in response to a tampering incident of supplied face shields as shared by a Pharmally staff during the Senate probe. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

Airshow China resumes after COVID-19 delay People watch the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Red Falcon aerobatic team perform at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China on Tuesday. The country’s biggest airshow, showcasing increasingly sophisticated air power, comes as Beijing pushes to meet a 2035 deadline to retool its military for modern warfare. Aly Song, Reuters

Little Amal continues The Walk, arrives in Geneva Little Amal, a 3.5 meter-tall puppet depicting an unaccompanied Syrian refugee, is seen in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday. The puppet is taking a journey across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and the UK called The Walk to bring attention to the needs of young refugees Denis Balibouse, Reuters