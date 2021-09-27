THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 27, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Pasay residents pay homage to Archangel Rafael Catholics pay tribute to Saint Raphael the Archangel during a motorcade along Park Avenue in Pasay City Sunday. Saint Raphael, whose name means "It is God who heals," made known in the Holy Scripture through the Book of Tobit, is revered by many Catholics as the patron saint of travelers, the blind and those in need of healing. September 29 is the feast of the Archangels. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Manila senior citizens line up for monthly allowance Elderly residents flock inside the Delpan Sports Complex in Tondo to collect their monthly financial aid from the local government of Manila on Monday. The City government of Manila provides qualified and registered senior citizens, persons with disabilities and single parents a monthly allowance of Php500 in accordance to Manila Ordinance No. 8565 series of 2019. ABS-CBN News

Youth groups want voter registration period extended Members of Akbayan Youth and First Time Voters Network urge Congress to pass the Voters' Registration Extension Bill on September 27, 2021, four days before the Commission on Elections' deadline for voter registration. People have recently been camping out in different COMELEC registration centers to beat daily cutoffs in an attempt to register for the 2022 national election. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Perseverance rover collects samples from Mars In this image released by NASA, the Perseverance Mars rover takes a selfie using its WATSON camera. The rover is positioned over a rock nicknamed "Rochette" where two holes can be seen where the rover used its robotic arm to drill rock core samples on September 10, 2021. The Perseverance rover on Mars collected two probable samples of volcanic rock, NASA announced on September 10, 2021, stressing that the presence of salt in these rocks was an indicator of favorable conditions to possibly detect traces of ancient life. AFP Photo/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Long queues as voter registration deadline nears Residents line up as the Commission on Elections in partnership with the Araneta group launches its one-day voter registration for residents of Quezon City District 3 at the Ali Mall Activity Area in Cubao, Quezon City on Monday. Several groups urged Comelec to extend the ongoing voters registration, citing challenges in document processing and travel limitations due to COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Gabriela supporters slam NTF-ELCAC, call to defend women representation in Congress Supporters of Gabriela Partylist stage a protest against the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict's (NTF-ELCAC) Barangay Development Program and its disqualification case against the partylist, on Monday at the House of Representatives in Quezon City. The group said the budget for the program amounting to P28-billion could be used to provide cash aid to COVID-19 pandemic-hit families instead, and also called to defend women representation in Congress, as the Commission on Elections hears the disqualification case against the party on the same day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News