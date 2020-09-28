Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 28, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2020 11:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the big stories today in photos. ‘COVID positive’ People wave through the window of a student accommodation building with a 'Covid Positive' sign displayed in it, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain, Sunday. At least 32.85 million people have been reported infected with COVID-19, with death toll breaching 1 million globally based on Reuters tally. Phil Noble, Reuters DENR urged to halt mining operations Anti-mining advocates from Alyansa Tigil Mina stage a protest outside the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters along Visayas Avenue in Quezon City on Monday. The group demanded a stop to the continued mining operations despite the COVID-19 pandemic after the environment department endorsed mining operations as part of the government's economic stimulus recovery program. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Wildfire hits Deer Park, California A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane dropping red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, USA on Sunday. Authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of 600 homes in the area and warned residents in adjacent communities to prepare in case the blaze spreads to acres of land in Napa Valley, California. Adrees Latif, Reuters Accumulating single-use plastics Members of the EcoWaste Coalition sort various trash of plastic packaging during an audit of manufacturers' wastes at a Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Cavite on Monday. The audit will seek to identify which manufacturers contribute the most accumulated waste in the region, as the group intends to urge companies to discontinue the use of single-use plastics, like sachets for haircare, condiments and other food products. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Booms, bags and barricades on Manila Bay's 'white sand' project Curious onlookers take photos of the artificial "white sand" project in Manila Bay on Monday. Recent heavy rains have washed away parts of the dumped crushed dolomite, forcing project proponents to implement some mitigation measures to preserve the project aimed at beautifying Manila Bay. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A not so open French Open General view of the first round match between Britain's Johanna Konta in and Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France on Sunday. One of tennis world's major tournaments was forced to open several months delayed on schedule and with limited number of spectators allowed. Christian Hartmann, Reuters Read More: COVID19 Britain UK DENR mining environment wildfire California single-use plastics trash garbage Manila Bay white sands reclamation dolomite Freench Open tennis sports pandemic /sports/09/29/20/leading-by-example-lebron-james-and-nba-boost-voter-rights/news/09/28/20/duterte-says-ready-to-appear-in-congress-to-fight-corruption/business/09/28/20/as-classes-resume-duterte-appeals-for-better-services-from-telcos/news/09/28/20/metro-manila-other-areas-to-stay-under-gcq-in-october/video/spotlight/09/28/20/survey-reveals-record-high-number-of-ph-households-experiencing-hunger