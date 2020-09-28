THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 28, 2020

‘COVID positive’ People wave through the window of a student accommodation building with a 'Covid Positive' sign displayed in it, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain, Sunday. At least 32.85 million people have been reported infected with COVID-19, with death toll breaching 1 million globally based on Reuters tally. Phil Noble, Reuters

DENR urged to halt mining operations Anti-mining advocates from Alyansa Tigil Mina stage a protest outside the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters along Visayas Avenue in Quezon City on Monday. The group demanded a stop to the continued mining operations despite the COVID-19 pandemic after the environment department endorsed mining operations as part of the government's economic stimulus recovery program. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Wildfire hits Deer Park, California A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane dropping red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, USA on Sunday. Authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of 600 homes in the area and warned residents in adjacent communities to prepare in case the blaze spreads to acres of land in Napa Valley, California. Adrees Latif, Reuters

Accumulating single-use plastics Members of the EcoWaste Coalition sort various trash of plastic packaging during an audit of manufacturers' wastes at a Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Cavite on Monday. The audit will seek to identify which manufacturers contribute the most accumulated waste in the region, as the group intends to urge companies to discontinue the use of single-use plastics, like sachets for haircare, condiments and other food products. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Booms, bags and barricades on Manila Bay's 'white sand' project Curious onlookers take photos of the artificial "white sand" project in Manila Bay on Monday. Recent heavy rains have washed away parts of the dumped crushed dolomite, forcing project proponents to implement some mitigation measures to preserve the project aimed at beautifying Manila Bay. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News