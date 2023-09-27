THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 27, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Groups demand Palparan’s conviction for kidnapping farmers Human rights groups picket outside the Malolos Regional Trial Court in Malolos, Bulacan on Wednesday, as it awaits promulgation of judgment, eventually reset on October 6, on the charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention with serious physical injuries filed by farmers Raymond and Reynaldo Manalo against retired Maj. Gen. Jovito Palparan and five other state agents. Manalo is a surviving witness-victim in the kidnapping of UP students Sherlyn Cadapan and Karen Empeño in 2006, where Palparan was found guilty with a similar case filed by the Manalo brothers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MMDA opens Motorcycle Riding Academy MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes leads the inauguration of the Motorcycle Riding Academy located along Meralco Avenue (beside Renaissance Center), Pasig City on September 27, 2023. The Motorcycle Riding Academy aims to decrease motorcycle-related accidents by providing theoretical and practical courses on motorcycle riding. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

At least 100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy A general view shows the aftermath of a fire that broke out during a wedding at an event hall in al-Hamdaniyah, Iraq on Wednesday. At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Hamdaniyah, state media and health officials said early on September 27. Zaid Al-Obeidi, AFP

In someone’s shoes Workers at a shoe factory in Barangay Concepcion in Marikina City perform different tasks in making footwear products on Wednesday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law R.A. 11962, also known as the 'Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act,' which aims to address unemployment and labor market challenges in the country by upscaling, skills upgrading, and supporting small and medium enterprises and industry stakeholders. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News