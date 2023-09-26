THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 26, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

PCG removes floating barriers at Bajo De Masinloc A member of the Philippine Coast Guard removes the hazardous floating barrier installed by the Chinese Coast Guard at the southeast entrance of Bajo De Masinloc (BDM) on Monday, following instruction from President Ferdinand Marcos thru National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), Sec. Eduardo Año. Philippine Coast Guard handout

Manila residents line up for free rice Residents line up outside the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila during the distribution of rice led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday. Over 1,000 4Ps beneficiaries from the city of Manila received a 25-kilo sack of rice, which were confiscated at a warehouse in Zamboanga last September 16. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Unveiling Swet Bhairab Nepalese devotees paint an idol of Swet Bhairab, a god of power, which is only uncovered on the very day of the Indra Jatra festival, on the first day of the festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday. The eight-day-long Indra Jatra festival is held in honor of Indra, the king god of heaven and the god of rains, as well as to honor family and relatives who passed away in the past year. Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

Checking out Petronas Twin Towers Passengers take photos of Malaysia's iconic Petronas Twin Towers from the top of the double decker 'KL Hop On Hop Off' bus tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday, (issued 26 September 2023). The KL Hop On Hop Off bus is a double-decker with an open-top deck bus tour around the city to discover Kuala Lumpur's significant landmarks. World Tourism Day is celebrated yearly on 27 September, and this year, under the theme 'Tourism and Green Investment,' highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for sustainable development goals. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE