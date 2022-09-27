Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 27, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2022 11:48 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 27, 2022 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 27, 2022 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 27, 2022 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 27, 2022 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 27, 2022 5

Reeling from Karding’s impact

A resident stands near an irrigation canal and a house ravaged by floodwater during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding in San Miguel, Bulacan on Tuesday. Authorities said damage to agriculture is estimated to cost around P160 million, after swathes of land in Central Luzon were inundated due to the typhoon. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

USS Tripoli in Manila for port call

Lockheed-Martin F-35B Lightning IIs of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121) can be seen aboard the USS Tripoli (LHA-7) which arrived at the Manila Port, on Tuesday. USS Tripoli ((LHA-7) is the second American-class amphibious assault ship built for the United States Navy. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Donation drive for Sta. Lucia High School teachers

Teachers gather donated books as the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) launched Tulong Guro donation drive and relief operations to assist teachers and learners from Sta. Lucia High School in Quezon City on Tuesday. The ACT, together with donors, distributed ‘baon packs’, school supplies, hygiene kits and used books for the school to use in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Drying off school materials drenched by Karding

Textbooks and other learning materials are left out to dry at Doña Narcissa B. Vda. De Leon Elementary School in San Miguel, Bulacan on Tuesday, days after typhoon Karding made landfall in the Philippines. Karding, classified as a super typhoon at its peak, forced some 11,500 families to seek shelter in various evacuation centers and left 8 dead including 5 veteran rescuers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Japan bids farewell to former PM Abe

A portrait of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hangs above the stage during his state funeral at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Thousands of people are gathered in Tokyo to attend the state funeral for the assassinated former leader, including foreign dignitaries and representatives from more than 200 countries and international organizations. Eugene Hoshiko, Pool/EPA-EFE

Read More:  KardingPH   San Miguel   Bulacan   farmland   Karding   agriculture   San Miguel Bulacan   karding effects   Karding impact   USS Tripoli   US Navy   Lockheed-Martin F-35B Lightning II   Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121   VMFA-121   US military   US Philippines   US Philippines relations   Tulong Guro   Alliance of Concerned Teachers   relief   donation drive   ACT   relief operations   teachers   guro   Karding   schools   Sta. Lucia High School   Super Typhoon Karding   Typhoon Karding   Karding PH   KardingPH   Karding   Karding aftermath   Typhoon Karding aftermath   Bulacan   school   Doña Narcissa B. VDA   De Leon Elementary School   San Miguel Bulacan   Shinzo Abe   Shinzo Abe funeral   Japan   Tokyo   state funeral   Abe funeral   Abe  