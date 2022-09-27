Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 27, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2022 11:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Reeling from Karding’s impact A resident stands near an irrigation canal and a house ravaged by floodwater during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding in San Miguel, Bulacan on Tuesday. Authorities said damage to agriculture is estimated to cost around P160 million, after swathes of land in Central Luzon were inundated due to the typhoon. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News USS Tripoli in Manila for port call Lockheed-Martin F-35B Lightning IIs of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121) can be seen aboard the USS Tripoli (LHA-7) which arrived at the Manila Port, on Tuesday. USS Tripoli ((LHA-7) is the second American-class amphibious assault ship built for the United States Navy. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Donation drive for Sta. Lucia High School teachers Teachers gather donated books as the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) launched Tulong Guro donation drive and relief operations to assist teachers and learners from Sta. Lucia High School in Quezon City on Tuesday. The ACT, together with donors, distributed ‘baon packs’, school supplies, hygiene kits and used books for the school to use in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Drying off school materials drenched by Karding Textbooks and other learning materials are left out to dry at Doña Narcissa B. Vda. De Leon Elementary School in San Miguel, Bulacan on Tuesday, days after typhoon Karding made landfall in the Philippines. Karding, classified as a super typhoon at its peak, forced some 11,500 families to seek shelter in various evacuation centers and left 8 dead including 5 veteran rescuers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Japan bids farewell to former PM Abe A portrait of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hangs above the stage during his state funeral at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Thousands of people are gathered in Tokyo to attend the state funeral for the assassinated former leader, including foreign dignitaries and representatives from more than 200 countries and international organizations. Eugene Hoshiko, Pool/EPA-EFE Read More: KardingPH San Miguel Bulacan farmland Karding agriculture San Miguel Bulacan karding effects Karding impact USS Tripoli US Navy Lockheed-Martin F-35B Lightning II Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 VMFA-121 US military US Philippines US Philippines relations Tulong Guro Alliance of Concerned Teachers relief donation drive ACT relief operations teachers guro Karding schools Sta. Lucia High School Super Typhoon Karding Typhoon Karding Karding PH KardingPH Karding Karding aftermath Typhoon Karding aftermath Bulacan school Doña Narcissa B. VDA De Leon Elementary School San Miguel Bulacan Shinzo Abe Shinzo Abe funeral Japan Tokyo state funeral Abe funeral Abe /video/news/09/28/22/nueva-ecija-farmers-reel-from-impact-of-typhoon-karding/video/news/09/28/22/parts-of-pampanga-bulacan-still-flooded/video/news/09/28/22/karding-deaths-climb-to-8-agri-bears-brunt-of-damage/video/news/09/27/22/marcos-taps-ex-chief-justice-as-new-executive-secretary/entertainment/09/27/22/with-rgb-hearts-maja-confirms-abs-cbn-comeback