THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 27, 2022

Reeling from Karding’s impact A resident stands near an irrigation canal and a house ravaged by floodwater during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding in San Miguel, Bulacan on Tuesday. Authorities said damage to agriculture is estimated to cost around P160 million, after swathes of land in Central Luzon were inundated due to the typhoon. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

USS Tripoli in Manila for port call Lockheed-Martin F-35B Lightning IIs of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121) can be seen aboard the USS Tripoli (LHA-7) which arrived at the Manila Port, on Tuesday. USS Tripoli ((LHA-7) is the second American-class amphibious assault ship built for the United States Navy. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Donation drive for Sta. Lucia High School teachers Teachers gather donated books as the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) launched Tulong Guro donation drive and relief operations to assist teachers and learners from Sta. Lucia High School in Quezon City on Tuesday. The ACT, together with donors, distributed ‘baon packs’, school supplies, hygiene kits and used books for the school to use in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Karding. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Drying off school materials drenched by Karding Textbooks and other learning materials are left out to dry at Doña Narcissa B. Vda. De Leon Elementary School in San Miguel, Bulacan on Tuesday, days after typhoon Karding made landfall in the Philippines. Karding, classified as a super typhoon at its peak, forced some 11,500 families to seek shelter in various evacuation centers and left 8 dead including 5 veteran rescuers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News