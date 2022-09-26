THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 26, 2022

Thousands evacuate due to Karding Evacuees rest inside a gymnasium turned into a temporary evacuation center in Manila Sunday evening. Thousands took shelter in schools and gymnasiums as Typhoon Karding battered Luzon. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Massive flooding leaves residents stranded in San Miguel, Bulacan Residents navigate waist-deep water along Tecson Street in Barangay San Vicente, San Miguel, Bulacan on Monday. The torrential rains brought by Typhoon Karding caused massive flooding in the municipality of San Miguel, Bulacan prompting calls for help from affected residents. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Flooding in San Miguel, Bulacan barangays Waist- to chest-deep floods inundate a residential area in Barangay Poblacion, San Miguel, Bulacan on Monday. Several barangays remain submerged after heavy rainfall brought by Super Typhoon Karding caused massive flooding in communities adjacent to the San Miguel River. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Karding inundates parts of Luzon Photo shows inundated areas in Bulacan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija taken during the aerial inspection of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Monday. More than 74,000 people were evacuated to safety during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding in parts of Luzon. Kj Rosales, PPA Pool

Karding topples electric posts in Nueva Ecija A toppled electric post obstructs a road in Barangay Kaliwa in Gapan, Nueva Ecija on Monday. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines is conducting restoration works after strong winds toppled electric posts in areas hit by Super Typhoon Karding on Sunday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

One of five rescuers killed in San Miguel, Bulacan during Karding Workers bring out from a funeral home the remains of one of five emergency responders of the Bulacan Provincial Government who died while doing rescue work at the height of Typhoon Karding's fury in San Miguel, Bulacan, on Monday. The rescuers were deployed to help flooded residents in the municipality and were wading through floodwaters when a wall beside them collapsed, sending them into the fast current. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News