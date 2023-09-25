THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 25, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Capsule from NASA’s OSIRIS-Rex back with asteroid samples From left to right, Lockheed Martin Mission Operations Assurance Lead Graham Miller, Lockheed Martin Recovery Specialist Michael Kaye, and Lockheed Martin Recovery Specialist Levi Hanish, prepare the sample return capsule from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission for transport on September 24, 2023 shortly after the capsule landed at the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range in Dugway, Utah. A seven-year space voyage came to its climactic end Sunday when a NASA capsule landed in the desert in the US state of Utah, carrying to Earth the largest asteroid samples ever collected. Keegan Barber, NASA/AFP

Less hazy in Manila People cross the New Panaderos bridge in Manila on September 25, 2023. Air quality has improved according to PAGASA following the intense smog observed over Metro Manila last Friday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents evacuated following ammonia leak in Taguig Residents are sent home after receiving first aid treatment at the R. P. Cruz Elementary School evacuation site following an ammonia leak at an ice plant along M.L. Quezon Avenue in New Lower Bicutan, Taguig City on Monday. Classes at the nearby R.P. Cruz Elementary School were suspended around 8 a.m., while affected residents were evacuated as members of the Taguig Rescue, Bureau of Fire Protection, and police Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assess ammonia levels in the area to ensure safety of the residents. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Meet Mazel Paris, Philippines’ youngest Asian Games competitor Mazel Paris Alegado, a 9 year-old competitor from the Philippines in action during the Women's Park Finals in Skateboarding during the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China on Monday. The country’s youngest competitor placed seventh in her first Asian Games appearance. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE