THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 25, 2020

Filipino youth join Global Climate Strike Members of the Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines (YACAP) lay out a banner saying “There is no planet B” along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City as part of the Global Youth Climate Strike on Friday. The group slammed President Duterte's UN speech for allegedly not “walking the talk” by supporting climate disruptive projects and for defending the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 which allegedly terrorizes Filipino climate activists. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Swine fever scares pork sales A man checks pork being sold in Trabaho Market in Sampaloc, Manila on Friday. Pork meat vendors observed a decrease in sales as the Bureau of Animal Industry reported cases of swine fever in 31 provinces around the country. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

A call to protect 'climate protectors' Climate activists led by the Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines (YACAP) stage a protest inside the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman in Quezon City on Friday. Thousands of groups are set to participate in the 2020 Global Climate Strike to demand urgent action from governments around the world to address the climate crisis. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Taguig inaugurates mega COVID-19 facility A housekeeping personnel prepares a room for young COVID-19 patients inside the 500-bed capacity COVID-19 facility at the Lakeshore Hotel Complex along C6 road in Taguig City on Friday. The government of Taguig also inaugurated its new molecular laboratory and the national testing facility inside the mega complex. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Trump campaigns in Florida U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. on Thursday. Trump recently sparked anger and disbelief from some sectors Wednesday after refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the November elections. Tom Brenner, Reuters

HK Disneyland reopens Visitors wear face masks as Hong Kong Disneyland reopens to the public on Friday after a spike in COVID-19 cases caused a second closure in July. The reopening leaves Disneyland Resort in California as the only Disney theme park worldwide to remain closed. Tyrone Siu, Reuters

Broom making amid the pandemic Ferdinand Requiona (right) and Nolito Ferrol wear masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus while making brooms at a roadside stall in the outskirts of Manila on Friday. The brooms go for P30 to P200 each. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on micro and small business owners with many being forced to close shop due to quarantine restrictions and people's unwillingness to spend on non-essential items. Aaron Favila, AP