MULTIMEDIA

Look: Inside Taguig’s 'Mega-Complex’ COVID-19 facility

Photos by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The city government of Taguig on Friday inaugurated the city’s COVID-19 Lakeshore Mega Quarantine Facility, which has 500 beds, a molecular laboratory and a national testing facility for COVID-19.

The molecular laboratory is seen to increase the city’s capacity to administer tests and hopefully reach the city’s target of 100,000 RT-PCR tests or at least 10 percent of Taguig’s population by the end of the year.

At least 70 beds at the quarantine facility was opened Friday, with the rest of the units available in the coming weeks.

The rooms, which are constructed from container vans, are spread across the sprawling property adjacent to the Laguna lake to give patients enough space to roam and exercise while on quarantine.

Catering to patients of all ages, the facility designated rooms for young patients complete with toys, art materials and communication gadgets.

E-trolleys are used by frontliners to move around the mega COVID-19 lakeshore mega quarantine facility. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The location of the molecular laboratory allows efficient coordination among health workers inside the facility. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Modified container vans complete with air-conditioning and individual comfort rooms will accommodate COVID-19 patients. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A nurse prepares inside one of the modified vans. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Green spaces between units allow patients to roam around and exercise. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Modified container vans complete with air-conditioning and individual comfort rooms will accommodate COVID-19 patients. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A house keeping personnel prepares a room designated for young patients complete with toys, art materials and communication devices. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Modified container vans complete with air-conditioning and individual comfort rooms will accommodate COVID-19 patients. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News