THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 23, 2022

President Marcos face-to-face with US President Biden President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. In the meeting, where Marcos thanked Biden for the face-to-face, both leaders reportedly discussed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, including the "ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines," as the leaders discussed the situation in the South China Sea, the White House said in a statement. Office of the Press Secretary handout

Anti-British monarchy protest in Australia Protesters smear red dye over an emblem at the British Consulate during an anti-monarchy protest in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday. Hundreds of people protested at anti-monarchy rallies across Australia, even as the government declared a national day of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The public holiday was marked by protests that focused on the harm British colonization caused to indigenous Australians Joel Carrett, EPA-EFE

USS Ronald Reagan in South Korea for joint drills The USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), a US Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrives at a port in the southeastern coastal city of Busan, South Korea, on Friday. The aircraft carrier is in South Korea for joint military exercises that are seen as a show of strength to send a message to North Korea. Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

Nearly 200 pilot whales perish after beaching in Australia Tasmania state wildlife services personnel check the carcasses of pilot whales, numbering nearly 200, after they were found beached the previous day on Macquarie Heads on the west coast of Tasmania, Australia on Friday. Almost 200 whales have perished at an exposed, surf-swept beach on the rugged west coast of Tasmania, where Australian rescuers were only able to save a few dozen survivors on September 22. Glenn Nicholls, AFP