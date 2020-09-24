THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 24, 2020

Paying respect to US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday. Hundreds of mourners lined up outside the court to pay their respects to the pioneering women's rights advocate, who died on September 18 at age 87. Alex Brandon, Reuters

Clearing up for MRT-7 Batasan station Workers demolish buildings adjacent to the ongoing construction of the Batasan station of the MRT-7 along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. The 22-kilometer railway project, which will have 14 stations from North Avenue to San Jose Del Monte , Bulacan is at 58 percent completion, as of June 2020, according to the transportation department. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Protests erupt against Breonna Taylor verdict A protestor is detained while bleeding from the head, in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, USA on Wednesday, after a judge announced the charges brought by a grand jury against Detective Brett Hankison, one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March. Hankison was charged with three counts of "wanton endangerment" in connection with the shooting of Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman whose name has become a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement. Jeff Dean, AFP

Wuhan begins school semester This photo taken on Wednesday shows university freshmen, or first year students, taking an oath during the opening ceremony at the beginning of the school semester at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Wuhan, the ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak, also reopened international flights, ending an eight-month moratorium since the coronavirus outbreak started. AFP

Physical Education via blended learning Charlize Hanna-Lee Eliquen, 8, participates in her third grade PE class while her brother in Grade 7, 13-year old Carl Hailey, chats with his classmates inside their home in Parañaque City during their blended learning studies on Thursday. Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said Monday public schools would forego periodic exams this academic year during distance learning to minimize the possibility of parents or guardians answering the activity sheets. San Antonio clarified that private schools are not required but “strongly encouraged” to adopt the policy. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News