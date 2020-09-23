THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 23, 2020

Duterte addresses 75th UN General Assembly In this photo provided by the United Nations, President Rodrigo Duterte's pre-recorded message is played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday at U.N. headquarters. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. Manuel Elias, UN Photo via AP

US reports 200,000 COVID-19 deaths A volunteer places American flags representing some of the 200,000 lives lost in the United States in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the National Mall in Washington, USA on Tuesday. US reported 200,182 COVID-19 deaths and 6.86 million, based on a tally released by the Johns Hopkins University. Joshua Roberts, Reuters

Medical residents protest working conditions in Spain Medical residents protest against their working conditions on the second day of a strike called by the collective in Barcelona, on Tuesday, amid a coronavirus surge in the country. Spain is struggling to contain a second wave of the virus, which has already infected over 670,000 people and claimed over 30,000 lives, one of Europe's highest tolls. Josep Lago, AFP

A glimpse of Manila Bay's controversial 'white sand' A police officer guards a man taking photos and/or videos from a pedestrian overpass, of the "white sand" project in Manila Bay on Wednesday. The Philippine National Police strictly monitored the area after throngs of people troop to see the crushed dolomite-laden area as part of the Manila Bay rehabilitation project. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Dilemma over the lockdown policy A waste picker walks past a street art along a nearly empty street in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez recently recommended Metro Manila’s transition to modified general community quarantine to help businesses and the economy recover, even as health and some business groups say public confidence and readiness should determine whether or not the coronavirus lockdown in Metro Manila can be eased. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

380 whales die in mass Australian stranding This handout photo taken by and received from Brodie Weeding from The Advocate on Tuesday shows a pod of whales stranded on a beach in Macquarie Harbor on the rugged west coast of Tasmania. Rescuers confirmed on Wednesday that 380 pilot whales that became stranded in a remote southern Australian harbor have died, despite a major effort to save them. Brodie Weeding, The Advocate/ AFP