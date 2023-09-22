THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 22, 2023

Haze envelops southern portion of Metro Manila A haze hovers over the metro as viewed from Quezon City on Friday as volcanic smog or vog from Taal Volcano affects the southern parts of Metro Manila. Weather bureau PAGASA said that wind from the northeast with volcanic smog from Taal Volcano's activity is possibly affecting the sky over the metro. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

ASEAN joint exercise near South China Sea Indonesia's Panther helicopter takes off from onboard the hospital ship Radjiman Wedyodiningrat during the ASEAN Solidarity Exercise Natuna 2023 in Natuna waters in the Riau Islands province on Thursday. The medical and humanitarian exercise, which involves six countries - Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos - was originally set to take place in the southernmost waters of the South China Sea but was relocated to Natuna because of the sensitivities over China's claims. Bay Ismoyo, AFP

Thailand aims to bring in Chinese, Kazakh tourists with visa exemption A Chinese tourist prays in front of Thai dancers performing to worship Lord Brahma, the Hindu God of creation, at the Erawan Shrine, a popular spot among Chinese tourists in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. The Thai government granted a five-month visa exemption scheme for Chinese and Kazakh tourists, effective from September 25, 2023 to February 29, 2024. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

PBBM certifies Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act as urgent A vendor walks past another stall of vegetables for sale at a market in Marikina City on Friday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certified as urgent pending Senate bill 2432 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act which seeks to punish economic sabotage or the smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and cartel of agricultural and fishery products with life imprisonment and a fine thrice the value of the goods, Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE