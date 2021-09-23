THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 23, 2021

Pope Francis sees hope in young people A child hugs Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Audience Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday. Pope Francis, during his weekly audience, emphasized the importance of hope and “working together with believers of other religions” citing his experience during his journey in Budapest and Slovakia meeting young couples and their children. Yara Nardi, Reuters

Sitio San Roque residents in QC call for decent, affordable housing Sitio San Roque residents picket for decent and affordable on-site relocation through a community development plan in Quezon City on Thursday. The mobilization marks the 11th anniversary of the violent clash between residents and demolition teams in the area for a planned business district. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Historic General Sherman safe from Sequoia National Park forest fire Operations Section Chief Jon Wallace looks over General Sherman, where the historic tree was protected by structure wrap from fires along with the Four Guardsmen at Sequoia National Park, California on Wednesday. Hundreds of firefighters were battling to protect several groves of giant sequoias in the United States on September 20, warning the enormous ancient trees were at risk from out-of-control blazes. Gary Kazanjian, Pool via AFP

Civil society groups call for tax justice Members of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development, including Oriang, Sanlakas, and the Freedom from Debt Movement, hold a protest against pro-rich and inequitable global tax systems, at Welcome Rotonda in Manila on Thursday. The group called for the rejection of the global tax reforms pushed by the G7 countries, dubbed as “Tax Deal of the Rich,” which allegedly would only benefit rich countries and impact the poor and the planet. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Paranaque places GG Cruz under granular lockdown Village watchmen place a notice after the city government of Paranaque placed GG Cruz Street under granular lockdown on Thursday. The City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of Paranaque placed the entire street under lockdown from Sept. 20 until Oct. 4, 2021 after recording 13 COVID-19 cases. ABS-CBN News

Aspiring voters register for 2022 Polls a week before scheduled deadline Aspiring voters residing in Quezon City’s 4th District flock to a Commission on Elections (Comelec) booth at a mall to register for the 2022 national elections on Thursday, a week before the scheduled deadline of registration. Calls have been made to extend the registration beyond September 30 as some Comelec offices were closed due to various COVID-19 lockdowns in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News