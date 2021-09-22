THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 22, 2021

Magnitude 6 earthquake felt in Melbourne, Australia A person walks past damage to the exterior of a restaurant following an earthquake in the Windsor suburb of Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday. An earthquake with a 6.0 magnitude struck near Melbourne in Australia on Wednesday, Geoscience Australia said, causing damage to buildings in the country's second largest city and sending tremors throughout neighbouring states James Ross, AAP Image via REUTERS

China celebrates Moon Festival A plane is seen past the moon in the mid-autumn festival in Beijing on Tuesday night. The mid-autumn festival or moon festival, the second most celebrated festival in China, is commonly marked with family gatherings, worshipping the moon, and eating of mooncakes as a thanksgiving for a good harvest. Wang Zhao, AFP

Duterte calls for reforms during 76th UN General Assembly President Rodrigo Duterte speaks remotely during the 76th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, U.S. on Wednesday, Manila time. Duterte called for reforms within the United Nations, particularly in upholding “democracy and transparency” within its Security council. Spencer Platt via Reuters/ Pool

Isko Moreno and Willie Ong declare bid for 2022 election Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko’ Domagoso and physician Willie Ong declare their candidacy for the 2022 presidential and vice-presidential elections at the Baseco Community playground in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. Moreno will run with Ong under Aksyon Demokratiko. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Swab tests conducted as parts of UP Campus placed under granular lockdown Residents undergo swab testing in an area placed under granular lockdown in Barangay UP Campus in Quezon City Wednesday. A total of 239 areas in Metro Manila have been placed under granular lockdown since the pilot implementation of the new COVID-19 alert level system, according to Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Keeping ears open for 2022 elections Residents watch the program of Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso and Dr. Willie Ong where they announce their candidacy for the 2022 national elections in Baseco, Manila on Wednesday. Voters will choose leaders on May 9, 2022, with a total of 18,180 posts to be filled, including the president, vice president and 12 senators, congressional and local government positions. ABS-CBN News

Pedal power on Car-Free Day People ride bicycles, which have gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, by a bridge in Marikina City on Car-Free Day, Tuesday. Car-Free Day, celebrated in various locales globally every September 22, encourages motorists to give up their cars for a day by walking or biking, or using mass transportation for longer distances to lessen traffic congestion, promote a greener environment, and reduce gasoline demand. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News