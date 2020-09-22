Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 22, 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2020 12:56 AM | Updated as of Sep 23 2020 03:54 AM

Here are the big stories today in photos.

Mumbai building collapse kills 15

Rescuers look for survivors after a 3-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of Mumbai, India, Monday. At least 15 people were reported killed and dozens feared trapped after the residential building collapsed. Praful Gangurde, AP

Hundreds of pilot whales stranded in Strahan, Autralia

Pilot whales lie stranded on a sand bar near Strahan, Australia, Monday. An estimated 250 whales are stuck on sandy shoals and government marine conservation staff have been deployed to the scene to attempt to rescue the whales. Brodie Weeding, AP/ Pool

Tagaytay reopens to tourists

People visit Tagaytay City on Tuesday as the city reopens for tourism with strict implementation of health and safety protocols. City Administrator Gregorio Monreal appealed to tourists planning to visit Tagaytay to strictly follow health protocols being implemented in establishments as 80 percent of restaurants and top tourist spots reopens. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Cycling groups celebrate World Car-Free Day

Bikers traverse the EDSA-Quezon Avenue intersection in Quezon City on World Car-Free Day, Tuesday, amid the general community quarantine in Metro Manila. Different cycling and transport groups are celebrating through a nationwide effort, #SabaySaBike, to promote cycling in various cities and metropolitan areas, as more people use bikes amid the lack of public transport during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Trotting around Manila

A man rides a horse-drawn carriage along the Manuel A. Roxas bridge near Delpan in Binondo, Manila on Tuesday. Mass transportation in the capital region remains limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed more than 5,000 lives in the country, according to the Department of Health on Tuesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Getting back to normal?

A woman wearing a protective mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus has a pedicure at a beauty salon in Quezon City on Tuesday. President Rodrigo Duterte said he has extended a state of calamity in the entire Philippines by a year to allow the government to draw emergency funds faster to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and harness the police and military to maintain law and order. Aaron Favila, AP

