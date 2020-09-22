THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 22, 2020

Mumbai building collapse kills 15 Rescuers look for survivors after a 3-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of Mumbai, India, Monday. At least 15 people were reported killed and dozens feared trapped after the residential building collapsed. Praful Gangurde, AP

Hundreds of pilot whales stranded in Strahan, Autralia Pilot whales lie stranded on a sand bar near Strahan, Australia, Monday. An estimated 250 whales are stuck on sandy shoals and government marine conservation staff have been deployed to the scene to attempt to rescue the whales. Brodie Weeding, AP/ Pool

Tagaytay reopens to tourists People visit Tagaytay City on Tuesday as the city reopens for tourism with strict implementation of health and safety protocols. City Administrator Gregorio Monreal appealed to tourists planning to visit Tagaytay to strictly follow health protocols being implemented in establishments as 80 percent of restaurants and top tourist spots reopens. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Cycling groups celebrate World Car-Free Day Bikers traverse the EDSA-Quezon Avenue intersection in Quezon City on World Car-Free Day, Tuesday, amid the general community quarantine in Metro Manila. Different cycling and transport groups are celebrating through a nationwide effort, #SabaySaBike, to promote cycling in various cities and metropolitan areas, as more people use bikes amid the lack of public transport during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Trotting around Manila A man rides a horse-drawn carriage along the Manuel A. Roxas bridge near Delpan in Binondo, Manila on Tuesday. Mass transportation in the capital region remains limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed more than 5,000 lives in the country, according to the Department of Health on Tuesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News