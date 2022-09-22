THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 22, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Protesting partial mobilization of Russian citizens vs Ukraine Russian policemen move in to detain participants of an unauthorized protest against the partial mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists due to the conflict in Ukraine, in central St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday. Russian President President Putin has signed a decree on partial mobilization of Russian citizens who are in the reserve to be called up for military service, with mobilization activities starting on 21 September. Anatoly Maltsev, EPA-EFE

DepEd holds bike clinic in observance of World Car-free Day Cycling coaches teach employees ride a bike at the Department of Education Central Office in Pasig City on Thursday, in observance of World Car-free Day. DepED, in collaboration with the Transportation department and other cycling groups, celebrated WCFD with the theme, ‘Paving Safe Pathways to Schools’, to promote bicycling as a sustainable way of transport going to schools and workplaces. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Checking up on cats days before World Rabies Day Animal activist Bimbim checks cats at Clow cats and animals shelter that houses stray cats in Bogor, Indonesia on Thursday, days before the 16th World Rabies Day. According to the Health Ministry of Indonesia, the country’s death rate due to rabies ranges between 100 and 156 deaths per year, with a case fatality rate of almost 100 percent. Adi Weda, EPA-EFE

The Castello CUBE on one day display in Zurich Security guards surround The Castello CUBE, an artwork made by German artist Niclas Castello, in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday. According to the artist, the artwork, made of 24-carat, 999.9 fine gold, was cast in the Ruetschi bell foundry in Aarau, Switzerland, and weighs 186 kg. The artwork is valued at 10 million euro and will remain displayed and heavily guarded in the center of Zurich for one day. Michael Buholzer, EPA-EFE