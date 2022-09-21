THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 21, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Marcos delivers speech at 77th UNGA President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. delivers his address during the 77th General Debate inside the General Assembly Hall at United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA, Tuesday. Marcos during his speech called for immediate and consolidated effort to address climate change, citing the Philippines as one of the most vulnerable to its effect. Peter Foley, EPA-EFA

PH Army deploys ATMOS in Central Mindanao The Philippine Army holds a send-off ceremony for the 10th Field "Rolling Thunder" Battalion of the Army Artillery Regiment at the Philippine Army headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Wednesday, for their deployment in Central Mindanao. The unit will serve as a mother unit of three batteries of the new Autonomous Truck Mounted howitzer system (ATMOS) 155 acquired from the Israel-based defense company Elbit System late last year. ABS-CBN News

Never Again: Marching against historical revisionism Members of the Southern Tagalog Movement Against Tyranny hold a protest march along Recto Avenue to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law on Wednesday. The group aims to stop historical revisionism and provide factual information to highlight the atrocities during the martial law regime. ABS-CBN News

Begging for food A woman begs for alms along Lawton Avenue in Taguig City on Wednesday. Self-rated poor Filipino families rose to 12.2 million or about 48 percent of the country's population, based on a survey conducted by the Social Weather Station in June 2022. ABS-CBN News

Taiwan holds drill to commemorate 1999 earthquake Students walk toward an open field while covering their heads during an earthquake and evacuation drill at DaZhi High School, in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. The drill aims to prepare for future earthquakes and to commemorate Taiwan's deadly earthquake of 21 September 1999. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Remembering Martial Law victims Members of various groups light lanterns with names and photos of Martial Law victims as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of its imposition on Wednesday along University Avenue in UP Diliman. Several groups gathered in the university to commemorate what many call one of the darkest chapters in the country’s history with a protest parade and concert titled “‘Singkwenta’ Mga Kanta at Kwento Tungkol sa Martial Law.” Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News