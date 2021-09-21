THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 21, 2021

Celebrating the Moon Festival in Hong Kong People pose in front of a giant moon-shaped balloon ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival, in Hong Kong, China on Monday. The Mid-Autumn Festival or Moon Festival, held on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Lunar calendar with a full moon at night, is traditionally celebrated in China, Japan, Korea and other southeast Asian countries to give thanks for a bountiful harvest. Tyrone Siu, Reuters

Asylum seekers cross Rio Grande from Mexico to USA Haitian migrants continue to cross the US-Mexico border on the Rio Grande as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico on September 19, 2021. US law enforcement, trying to control the flow of migrants from crossing back and forth from Mexico, is not providing enough food and water in the encampment thus causing people to cross back and forth, whichever way they can. Thousands of migrants, many of them Haitians, are crowded under a bridge in Texas after crossing the Rio Grande river, hoping to be allowed into the country. Paul Ratje, AFP

Groups hold protest to commemorate 49 years of Martial Law Protesters conduct a lightning rally in front of Mendiola Bridge in Manila on Tuesday, commemorating the 49th year of the imposition of martial law in the country. The group urged the public not to forget the atrocities during the martial law era imposed by former President Ferdinand Marcos on September 21, 1972 and fight for democracy in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Remember, remember the victims of Martial Law An activist gestures during a wreath laying ceremony as rights advocates pay tribute to the victims of Martial Law at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City Tuesday. The Bantayog ng mga Bayani was established to honor thousands of individuals who suffered and fought the repressive regime as Martial Law was imposed from 1972 to 1986. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Buying mooncakes to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival A man takes a photo of a big mooncake on display at Eng Bee Tin in Manila during the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival or Mooncake Festival on Tuesday. The festival, which is the second most celebrated festival in Chinese culture, is held on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar, coinciding with the full moon known as 'harvest moon.' Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'Thank You, Canada!' Justin Trudeau wins 3rd term as Canadian PM Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children Ella-Grace and Xavier, waves to supporters during the Liberal election night party in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Tuesday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hung onto power as his main rival, conservative leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat, saying he had won a clear mandate to govern and get Canada through the COVID-19 pandemic. Carlos Osorio, Reuters

Pharmally exec Linconn Ong arrested Members of the Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms escort Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corporation Executive Linconn Ong (middle) inside the Senate building on Tuesday. Ong was cited in contempt and ordered arrested by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee for evading questions during the September 10, 2021 hearing on the 2020 Commission on Audit report and other issues related to budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), especially its expenditures related to the fight against COVID-19. Senate PRIB Photos

Cops disperse protesters marking 49th anniversary of Martial Law Members of the Manila Police District disperse protesters commemorating the 49th anniversary of Martial Law declaration during a rally in Manila on Tuesday. Protesters called on the public not to forget the atrocities during what many consider as some of the darkest years in the country against the backdrop of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the Commission on Audit’s flagging of various government agencies’ pandemic spending. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News