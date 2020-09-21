THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 21, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Vitas-Katuparan housing residents in Manila protest looming demolition Residents of the Vitas-Katuparan housing project hold a protest against the impending demolition of the National Housing Authority housing facility along R-10 Road in Tondo, Manila on Monday. The residents called for a proper dialogue to address demolition and relocation plans as well as livelihood opportunities for those who will be affected. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Paying tribute to victims of Martial Law Catholic nuns offer flowers at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Monday as the country commemorates the 48th year of the declaration of martial law in the Philippines. Human rights advocates paid tribute to those who fought and perished during former President Ferdinand Marcos’ authoritarian rule. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Human rights groups say 'Never Again' to martial law Human rights activists stage a protest at the Commission on Human Rights grounds in Quezon City on Monday, as the country commemorates the 48th year of the declaration of martial law by the late President Ferdinand Marcos in 1972. The groups urged the public to stay vigilant against threats to freedom, and to continue the fight against any form of dictatorship. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Riot police guards Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila An anti-riot cop stands guard at the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Monday. Different human rights groups organized protests to commemorate the declaration of Martial Law on Sept. 21, 1972. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News