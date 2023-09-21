THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 21, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

MMDA tests Katipunan zipper lane Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Traffic and Transport Management Department direct traffic during the dry run of the zipper lane along Katipunan Avenue northbound in Quezon City on Thursday. The zipper lane, which will be operational from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., aims to alleviate traffic on the northbound lane of Katipunan Avenue by utilizing the excess capacity of the southbound lane, starting at the intersection in front of the Ateneo Gate 3. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Group denounces destruction of coral reef in West Philippine Sea Members of the Socialista Pilipinas hold a protest outside the China Embassy along Gil Puyat Ave in Makati on Thursday to condemn the destruction and harvesting of corals at the West Philippine Sea. An extensive water survey in the area conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard exposed a significant loss of marine life which according to marine biology experts could take years to recover. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Southern Tagalog groups call for junking of EDCA-VFA Protesters from the southern Tagalog region protest near the US Embassy in Manila on the 51st anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., on Thursday. The group condemned USA’s push for militarization in the Philippines with the construction of US bases in Palawan, Cagayan and Isabela. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PH growth outlook downgraded A vendor blows bubbles from one of the toys he sells at a town festival in San Mateo, Rizal on Thursday. The Asian Development Bank downgraded its Philippine growth forecast for 2023 to 5.7 percent from 6 percent. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Groups mark 51st anniversary of declaration of Martial Law Members of Tindig Pilipinas and other groups gather at the People Power Monument along EDSA in Quezon City to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law on Thursday. Various multi-sectoral groups around the country remembered what many say is one of the darkest periods in Philippine history marked by human rights abuse. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News