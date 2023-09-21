Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 21, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2023 11:48 PM | Updated as of Sep 21 2023 11:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. MMDA tests Katipunan zipper lane Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Traffic and Transport Management Department direct traffic during the dry run of the zipper lane along Katipunan Avenue northbound in Quezon City on Thursday. The zipper lane, which will be operational from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., aims to alleviate traffic on the northbound lane of Katipunan Avenue by utilizing the excess capacity of the southbound lane, starting at the intersection in front of the Ateneo Gate 3. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Group denounces destruction of coral reef in West Philippine Sea Members of the Socialista Pilipinas hold a protest outside the China Embassy along Gil Puyat Ave in Makati on Thursday to condemn the destruction and harvesting of corals at the West Philippine Sea. An extensive water survey in the area conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard exposed a significant loss of marine life which according to marine biology experts could take years to recover. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Southern Tagalog groups call for junking of EDCA-VFA Protesters from the southern Tagalog region protest near the US Embassy in Manila on the 51st anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., on Thursday. The group condemned USA’s push for militarization in the Philippines with the construction of US bases in Palawan, Cagayan and Isabela. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News PH growth outlook downgraded A vendor blows bubbles from one of the toys he sells at a town festival in San Mateo, Rizal on Thursday. The Asian Development Bank downgraded its Philippine growth forecast for 2023 to 5.7 percent from 6 percent. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Groups mark 51st anniversary of declaration of Martial Law Members of Tindig Pilipinas and other groups gather at the People Power Monument along EDSA in Quezon City to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law on Thursday. Various multi-sectoral groups around the country remembered what many say is one of the darkest periods in Philippine history marked by human rights abuse. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Group fears repeat of history on Martial Law anniversary Multisectoral groups march toward Mendiola in Manila on Thursday in the 51st year since the declaration of Martial Law by then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The groups call against the moves of "rebranding" of the Marcos name with the return to power via President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the fears of repeating history and its effects on the country during his father's time. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Katipunan Avenue Katipunan sipper lane Ateneo De Manila University Miriam College. West Philippine Sea Rozul reef Chinese embessay coral reef Socialista. EDCA-VFA Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement- Visiting Forces Agreement 51st anniversary martial law’ GDP ADB growth outlook 5.7 percent Martial Law Martial Law anniversary Martial Law 51st Anniversary Ferdinand Marcos People Power Monument EDSA Mendiola /video/news/09/22/23/govt-urged-to-conduct-exploration-of-reed-bank/video/news/09/22/23/ph-army-eyes-filing-perjury-cases-vs-environmental-activists/video/news/09/22/23/groups-mark-51st-anniversary-of-martial-law-declaration/news/09/21/23/china-denies-collecting-corals-from-west-ph-sea/video/news/09/21/23/landslide-sa-south-cotabato-1-nawawala-77-pamilya-inilikas