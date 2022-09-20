Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2022 12:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Marcos rings the bell at NYSE President Ferdinand Marcos Jr rings the ceremonial closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Marcos delivered a statement at the NYSE forum, higlighting investment opportunities in the Philippines, particularly in IT-BPM, medical products and devices, electric vehicles and batteries, agribusiness, and telecommunications infrastructure and services. Office of the Press Secretary Mobility advocates hold bike count in Baguio City Mobility advocates walk along a major thoroughfare after conducting a bike count in Baguio City. The bike count, which was conducted with the support of the local government of Baguio City from September 17-19, aims to establish baseline data on residents using bicycles for daily transport to help policymakers make informed decisions on transport route network planning. Dianezoned/ICSC/Mobility Awards handout Some Metro Manila areas suspend classes due to bad weather Pupils from Andres Bonifacio Elementary School in Pasay City wait for their parents and guardians following the cancellation of classes due to intermittent rains and flooding on Tuesday. PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant of possible flooding as the southwest monsoon is forecast to persist over parts of Luzon for the next 2 days. ABS-CBN News Martial law education through art Artist Max Santiago gives a walk-through about the images on a mural depicting labor leaders and human rights activists who fought against the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in the 1970s, at the University of the Philippines' Fine Arts department on Tuesday. Various non-government organizations will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law in the Philippines on September 21, 1972, giving tribute to victims and survivors of the authoritarian rule. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Ideal Digital Art Center opens Cybernetic Dali People visit the immersive exhibition 'Cybernetic Dali' that opened its doors at the Ideal Digital Art Center in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday. The exhibition offers an immersive experience through the dreamlike scenes created by Dali in his paintings with projections and interactive installations, holograms, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. Alejandro Garcia, EPA-EFE Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. New York Stock Exchange NYSE forum Baguio City mobility advocates ICSC transport route network planning southwest monsoon habagat PAGASA class suspension Pasay City walang pasok weather rains Martial Law Martial Law at 50 Max Santiago martial rule Ferdinand Marcos Sr. human rights human rights education military rule history Philippine history dictatorship dictatorial rule Cybernetic Dali Ideal Digital Art Center Spain Salvador Dali Dali /spotlight/09/21/22/findings-from-the-diaries-of-a-dictator/video/business/09/21/22/ph-shares-modestly-higher-ahead-of-fed-meeting/video/overseas/09/21/22/queen-elizabeth-ii-laid-to-rest-in-windsor/video/news/09/21/22/justice-chief-says-over-200-pogos-illegally-operating-in-ph/video/news/09/21/22/house-begins-debates-for-proposed-budget-for-2023