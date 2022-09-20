THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Marcos rings the bell at NYSE President Ferdinand Marcos Jr rings the ceremonial closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Marcos delivered a statement at the NYSE forum, higlighting investment opportunities in the Philippines, particularly in IT-BPM, medical products and devices, electric vehicles and batteries, agribusiness, and telecommunications infrastructure and services. Office of the Press Secretary

Mobility advocates hold bike count in Baguio City Mobility advocates walk along a major thoroughfare after conducting a bike count in Baguio City. The bike count, which was conducted with the support of the local government of Baguio City from September 17-19, aims to establish baseline data on residents using bicycles for daily transport to help policymakers make informed decisions on transport route network planning. Dianezoned/ICSC/Mobility Awards handout

Some Metro Manila areas suspend classes due to bad weather Pupils from Andres Bonifacio Elementary School in Pasay City wait for their parents and guardians following the cancellation of classes due to intermittent rains and flooding on Tuesday. PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant of possible flooding as the southwest monsoon is forecast to persist over parts of Luzon for the next 2 days. ABS-CBN News

Martial law education through art Artist Max Santiago gives a walk-through about the images on a mural depicting labor leaders and human rights activists who fought against the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in the 1970s, at the University of the Philippines' Fine Arts department on Tuesday. Various non-government organizations will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law in the Philippines on September 21, 1972, giving tribute to victims and survivors of the authoritarian rule. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News