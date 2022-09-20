Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2022 12:01 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2022 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2022 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2022 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2022 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2022 5

Marcos rings the bell at NYSE

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr rings the ceremonial closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Marcos delivered a statement at the NYSE forum, higlighting investment opportunities in the Philippines, particularly in IT-BPM, medical products and devices, electric vehicles and batteries, agribusiness, and telecommunications infrastructure and services. Office of the Press Secretary

Mobility advocates hold bike count in Baguio City

Mobility advocates walk along a major thoroughfare after conducting a bike count in Baguio City. The bike count, which was conducted with the support of the local government of Baguio City from September 17-19, aims to establish baseline data on residents using bicycles for daily transport to help policymakers make informed decisions on transport route network planning. Dianezoned/ICSC/Mobility Awards handout

Some Metro Manila areas suspend classes due to bad weather

Pupils from Andres Bonifacio Elementary School in Pasay City wait for their parents and guardians following the cancellation of classes due to intermittent rains and flooding on Tuesday. PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant of possible flooding as the southwest monsoon is forecast to persist over parts of Luzon for the next 2 days. ABS-CBN News

Martial law education through art

Artist Max Santiago gives a walk-through about the images on a mural depicting labor leaders and human rights activists who fought against the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in the 1970s, at the University of the Philippines' Fine Arts department on Tuesday. Various non-government organizations will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law in the Philippines on September 21, 1972, giving tribute to victims and survivors of the authoritarian rule. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ideal Digital Art Center opens Cybernetic Dali

People visit the immersive exhibition 'Cybernetic Dali' that opened its doors at the Ideal Digital Art Center in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday. The exhibition offers an immersive experience through the dreamlike scenes created by Dali in his paintings with projections and interactive installations, holograms, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. Alejandro Garcia, EPA-EFE

 
Read More:  Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   New York Stock Exchange   NYSE forum   Baguio City   mobility advocates   ICSC   transport route network planning   southwest monsoon   habagat   PAGASA   class suspension   Pasay City   walang pasok   weather   rains   Martial Law   Martial Law at 50   Max Santiago   martial rule   Ferdinand Marcos Sr.   human rights   human rights education   military rule   history   Philippine history   dictatorship   dictatorial rule   Cybernetic Dali   Ideal Digital Art Center   Spain   Salvador Dali   Dali  