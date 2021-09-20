THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Canary Island’s Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts Lava flows approach houses as Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava as seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma, on Sunday. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain's Canary Islands today, spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity, sparking evacuations of people living nearby, authorities said. Cumbre Vieja straddles a ridge in the south of La Palma island and has erupted twice in the 20th century, first in 1949 then again in 1971. Desiree Martin, AFP

Tourists visit Kartilya ng Katipunan as Manila placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 4 People take off their masks for a quick selfie at the Bonifacio Shrine or the Kartilya ng Katipunan near the Manila City Hall on Monday. Outdoor parks and tourists spots have been reopened as Metro Manila is placed under the pilot COVID-19 Alert Level 4. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

'The Queen's Gambit' wins Emmy award for Outstanding Limited Series Moses Ingram (left to right), Marielle Heller, Scott Frank, Anya Taylor-Joy, William Horberg, Mick Aniceto, and Marcus Loges, winners of the Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series award for ‘The Queen's Gambit,' pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. The show, which sparked a worldwide boom in chess, beat out "I May Destroy You," "Mare of Easttown," "The Underground Railroad" and "WandaVision." Rich Fury, Getty Images/AFP

Pateros sends assistance to residents under COVID-19 quarantine Representatives from the Pateros government distribute relief boxes to residents with confirmed COVID-19 cases or close contacts as they undergo isolation or quarantine, on Monday. Pateros Mayor Ike Ponce clarified that tying of ribbons, which aims to effectively monitor residents infected with the COVID-19 virus, is voluntary. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

St. Scholastica nuns join noise barrage against tyranny and corruption Nuns and faculty members from St. Scholastica's College participate in a noise barrage in front of the school in Manila on Monday to condemn tyranny and corruption. The group also called on the citizenry to be vigilant and vote for the right people in the 2022 elections. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Flags in Washington symbolize lives lost to COVID-19 White flags are seen on the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC on Sunday. The project, by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, uses over 600,000 miniature white flags to symbolize the lives lost to Covid-19 in the US. Daniel Slim, AFP