Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 21 2021 12:35 AM | Updated as of Sep 21 2021 12:36 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2021 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2021 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2021 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2021 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2021 5
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2021 6
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2021 7

Canary Island’s Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts

Lava flows approach houses as Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava as seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma, on Sunday. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain's Canary Islands today, spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity, sparking evacuations of people living nearby, authorities said. Cumbre Vieja straddles a ridge in the south of La Palma island and has erupted twice in the 20th century, first in 1949 then again in 1971. Desiree Martin, AFP

Tourists visit Kartilya ng Katipunan as Manila placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 4

People take off their masks for a quick selfie at the Bonifacio Shrine or the Kartilya ng Katipunan near the Manila City Hall on Monday. Outdoor parks and tourists spots have been reopened as Metro Manila is placed under the pilot COVID-19 Alert Level 4. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

'The Queen's Gambit' wins Emmy award for Outstanding Limited Series

Moses Ingram (left to right), Marielle Heller, Scott Frank, Anya Taylor-Joy, William Horberg, Mick Aniceto, and Marcus Loges, winners of the Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series award for ‘The Queen's Gambit,' pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. The show, which sparked a worldwide boom in chess, beat out "I May Destroy You," "Mare of Easttown," "The Underground Railroad" and "WandaVision." Rich Fury, Getty Images/AFP

Pateros sends assistance to residents under COVID-19 quarantine

Representatives from the Pateros government distribute relief boxes to residents with confirmed COVID-19 cases or close contacts as they undergo isolation or quarantine, on Monday. Pateros Mayor Ike Ponce clarified that tying of ribbons, which aims to effectively monitor residents infected with the COVID-19 virus, is voluntary. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

St. Scholastica nuns join noise barrage against tyranny and corruption

Nuns and faculty members from St. Scholastica's College participate in a noise barrage in front of the school in Manila on Monday to condemn tyranny and corruption. The group also called on the citizenry to be vigilant and vote for the right people in the 2022 elections. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Flags in Washington symbolize lives lost to COVID-19

White flags are seen on the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC on Sunday. The project, by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, uses over 600,000 miniature white flags to symbolize the lives lost to Covid-19 in the US. Daniel Slim, AFP

BTS speak at UN General Assembly to advocate for vaccination

Taehyung/V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope of South Korean boy band BTS speak at the SDG Moment event as part of the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, U.S., Monday. The South Korean superstars advocated for vaccinations against the COVID-19 and confirmed that all of them have been vaccinated. John Angelillo, Pool/via Reuters

Read More:  volcano   lava   Mount Cumbre Vieja   eruption   in El Paso   Canary island   masks   selfie   Bonifacio Shrine   Manila   Moses Ingram   Marielle Heller   Scott Frank   Anya Taylor-Joy   William Horberg   Mick Aniceto   Marcus Loges   The Queen's Gambit   Emmy Awards   Pateros   relief   residents   COVID19   quarantine   granular lockdown   nuns   faculty   St. Scholastica's College   noise barrage   tyranny   corruption   Halalan2022   white flags   National Mall   Washington Monument   Washington   Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg   lives   BTS   United Nations   General Assembly   Permission to Dance   vaccination  