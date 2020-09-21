MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: 'Fall of Brutal' Freedom Memorial Museum to rise in UP

ABS-CBN News

A museum dedicated to victims of martial law will be built inside the University of the Philippines – Diliman Campus. The building seeks to honor the sacrifices of human rights activists who fought and perished during the Marcos dictatorship.

The “Fall of Brutal,” designed by freelance architects Mark Anthony Pait, Mark Angelo Bonita and Wendell Crispo, won the Freedom Memorial Museum Design Competition organized by the Human Rights Violations Victims’ Memorial Commission (HRVMMC) in 2019.

The memorial, which will be built on a 1.4-hectare land near the UP College of Fine Arts, will house memorabilia, artifacts, educational materials, and audio-visual content, according to the HRVMMC.

The venue will be used to raise awareness of atrocities during the martial law regime as well as debunk fake information about it.



The Brutalism-inspired structure shows a raised fist which reflects the people’s resistance during Marcos' regime leading up to the 1986 People Power Revolution which overthrew the dictatorship.



The design was fused with flower petals symbolizing the non-violent civilian-backed military revolt when troops were met by citizens with flowers in February 1986.

Here are some of the design features of the Freedom Memorial Museum.

Fall of Brutal designed by freelance architects Mark Anthony Pait, Mark Angelo Bonita and Wendell Crisp. Images courtesy of HRVMMC