THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2023 11:45 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Hangzhou lights up for 19th Asian Games

People gather at the promenade of Qiantang River to watch the light show of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium (center), ahead of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Wednesday. China will host the Asiad from September 23 to October 8 featuring 61 disciplines in 40 sports. Philip Fong, AFP

Artist group reproduces martial law mural

Members of the Panday Sining Artist group put on the finishing touches on a reproduction of a martial law mural at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani grounds on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Rights advocates will commemorate the 51st anniversary of the declaration of martial law imposed by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr on September 21, 1972. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Mandaluyong holds wedding ceremony for inmates

Prison inmates and their significant others say their 'I Do's' during a wedding ceremony at the Mandaluyong City Jail on September 20, 2023. Twenty couples tied the knot in a simple ceremony as part of Mandaluyong City's reform and reintegration initiative. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Groups gather at People Power Monument on eve of Martial Law anniversary

Human rights groups gather at the People Power Monument in Quezon City on Friday, the eve of the 51st anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by then-president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The group continues to call out the legacy of the Marcos family, with supposed moves of whitewashing such as a DepEd memorandum removing the Marcos name from lessons about the dictatorship period in elementary classes. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Madrid holds first major exhibit devoted to Monet

A visitor is silhouetted against a videowall during the presentation of the exhibition 'Monet. Masterpieces from the Musee Marmottan Monet' at CentreCentro cultural center in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday. This first major exhibition in Madrid devoted to the French painter Claude Monet features more than 50 masterpieces from the Musee Marmottan Monet in Paris and will run from 21 September 2023 to 25 February 2024. Rodrigo Jimenez. EPA-EFE