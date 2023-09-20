THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 20, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Hangzhou lights up for 19th Asian Games People gather at the promenade of Qiantang River to watch the light show of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium (center), ahead of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Wednesday. China will host the Asiad from September 23 to October 8 featuring 61 disciplines in 40 sports. Philip Fong, AFP

Artist group reproduces martial law mural Members of the Panday Sining Artist group put on the finishing touches on a reproduction of a martial law mural at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani grounds on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Rights advocates will commemorate the 51st anniversary of the declaration of martial law imposed by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr on September 21, 1972. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Mandaluyong holds wedding ceremony for inmates Prison inmates and their significant others say their ‘I Do’s’ during a wedding ceremony at the Mandaluyong City Jail on September 20, 2023. Twenty couples tied the knot in a simple ceremony as part of Mandaluyong City’s reform and reintegration initiative. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Groups gather at People Power Monument on eve of Martial Law anniversary Human rights groups gather at the People Power Monument in Quezon City on Friday, the eve of the 51st anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by then-president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The group continues to call out the legacy of the Marcos family, with supposed moves of whitewashing such as a DepEd memorandum removing the Marcos name from lessons about the dictatorship period in elementary classes. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News