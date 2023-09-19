THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 19, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Another week, another oil price hike Transport group PISTON urges government to repeal the Oil Deregulation Law as the Philippines suffers another round of pump price increases, ranging from P2.00 for gas and P2.50 for diesel. A Department of Energy official has said increased gas prices could remain high until December. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Group calls for justice for victims of martial law, extra-judicial killings Members of Tindig Pilipinas hold a press conference in Quezon City on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, ahead of the 51st anniversary of the declaration of martial law in the Philippines, to call for justice for the victims of atrocities during martial law imposed by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr and the victims of extra-judicial killing under the Duterte administration. The group pushed for the full implementation of the Martial Law victims reparation law and the creation of a Truth Commission on Duterte’s extra-judicial killings. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Survivors, right advocates commemorate 51st anniversary of Martial Law Human rights advocates visit Bantayog ng mga Bayani, a monument dedicated to martyrs and heroes who fought against tyranny, on September 19, 2023. The museum visit was part of Project Gunita’s commemoration of the 51st anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr on September 21. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Aid to flashflood hit Libyan town slowly coming An aerial view shows Libya's eastern city of Derna on September 18, 2023, following deadly flash floods. The enormous flood, fueled by torrential rains on September 10, had broken through two upstream dams and sent a giant wave crashing down the previously dry river bed, or wadi, that bisects the city of about 100,000 people. Mahmud Turkia, AFP