THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 18, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Climate advocates call for end to use of fossil fuels Environmental advocates join the 'March to End Fossil Fuels' ahead of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and Climate Ambition Summit in New York on Sunday. The ‘Climate Ambition Summit 2023’ was convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on September 20, 2023 in an attempt ”to accelerate action in reducing greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 1.5°C degrees above pre-industrial levels and prevent the worst impacts.” Leonardo Munoz, AFP

Pinoy athletes ready for the 19th Asian Games The Philippine Sports Commission, in a ceremony in Pasay City on Monday, sends off athletes participating in the 19th Asian Games and the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. The Asian Games will happen from September 23 to October 8, while the Asian Para Games is scheduled from October 22 to 28. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Government urged to invest in local food production Farmers, fisherfolk and food security advocates join a protest caravan from Quezon City to the Department of Finance along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Monday. The group urged the government to increase the budget for farmers to strengthen local food production instead of reducing importation tariffs which they said only favors agriculture and rice importers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Another fuel hike looms Public utility jeepney drivers line up for refueling at a gasoline station in West Avenue in Quezon City on Monday, bracing themselves for another price hike the following day. Diesel prices are slated to go up by P2.50 per liter, with kerosene and gasoline prices increasing at P2.00 per liter. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Business as usual A street vendor sets up a stall by the roadside on Diokno Boulevard in Pasay City on Monday. The prices of basic commodities continue to rise, affecting the Philippines' informal sector, which in the last Informal Sector Survey in 2018 comprises 38 percent of the country's workforce. Jonathan Cellona ABS-CBN News