THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 18, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2023 11:12 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Climate advocates call for end to use of fossil fuels

Environmental advocates join the 'March to End Fossil Fuels' ahead of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and Climate Ambition Summit in New York on Sunday. The ‘Climate Ambition Summit 2023’ was convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on September 20, 2023 in an attempt ”to accelerate action in reducing greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 1.5°C degrees above pre-industrial levels and prevent the worst impacts.” Leonardo Munoz, AFP

Pinoy athletes ready for the 19th Asian Games

The Philippine Sports Commission, in a ceremony in Pasay City on Monday, sends off athletes participating in the 19th Asian Games and the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. The Asian Games will happen from September 23 to October 8, while the Asian Para Games is scheduled from October 22 to 28. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Government urged to invest in local food production

Farmers, fisherfolk and food security advocates join a protest caravan from Quezon City to the Department of Finance along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Monday. The group urged the government to increase the budget for farmers to strengthen local food production instead of reducing importation tariffs which they said only favors agriculture and rice importers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Another fuel hike looms

Public utility jeepney drivers line up for refueling at a gasoline station in West Avenue in Quezon City on Monday, bracing themselves for another price hike the following day. Diesel prices are slated to go up by P2.50 per liter, with kerosene and gasoline prices increasing at P2.00 per liter. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Business as usual

A street vendor sets up a stall by the roadside on Diokno Boulevard in Pasay City on Monday. The prices of basic commodities continue to rise, affecting the Philippines' informal sector, which in the last Informal Sector Survey in 2018 comprises 38 percent of the country's workforce. Jonathan Cellona ABS-CBN News

Glued to a cause for the environment

Policemen carry away a climate activist who has a piece of road surface on her hand as she glued herself to the street in order to draw attention to the climate emergency after police dissolved a blockade of the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) movement, on September 18, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The Last Generation group started a week of resistance, calling for political action to combat the climate crisis. Odd Andersen, AFP

