THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 18, 2020

India COVID-19 cases still up A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit takes a break sitting in front of a fan while waiting to collect swab samples from residents for COVID-19 tests at a public health center in Hyderabad, India Thursday. India has recorded more than 5 million cases of the coronavirus and is second only to the United States with the most number of cases. Noah Seelam, AFP

Hong Kong easing to new normal Staff members wearing protective suits spray disinfectant on the spa facilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the massage parlor will be reopened, in Hong Kong, Thursday. Government officials said that it would further relax social-distancing measures, allowing bars, amusement parks and swimming pools to re-open. Kin Cheung, AP

Jeepney drivers resort to selling vegetables Jeepney drivers who are still not allowed to operate within their route resort to selling vegetables at a waiting shed near the corner of Laong Laan and Blumentritt in Manila on Friday The Dapitan Drivers and Operators Jeepney Association (DADOJA) started selling these produce from Sagada last September 12 with a capital amounting to P20,000 donated by a private individual. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Quiapo Church continues to draw crowd Devotees and churchgoers attend mass while practicing physical distancing outside Quiapo Church in Manila Friday. Authorities are enforcing stricter rules to ensure compliance as devotees continue to flock to the church despite the restrictions under the general community quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Manila builds stalls for livelihood program A worker of the city of Manila’s Department of Engineering and Public Works on Friday paints a vending stall at the Liwasang Bonifacio for the use of vendors. The stalls, which will be put up in different areas of the city, will be rented for a nominal fee and are part of the local government’s livelihood program for small-scale vendors. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Israel set to be put on second COVID-19 lockdown Israeli police stand guard in the old city of Jerusalem on the eve of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New year, Friday. As Israel faces a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has imposed a 3-week lockdown starting on the Jewish new year through Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, to avoid large gathering of people during the holiday period. The authority that administers Jerusalem's Muslim holy places announced the al-Aqsa mosque compound would be closed for the duration of the lockdown. Ahmad Gharabli, AFP