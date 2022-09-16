THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 16, 2022

EU support for embattled Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) speaks with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen after a press conference following their talks in Kyiv on Thursday. Von der Leyen said war-torn Ukraine would have Europe's support as she visited Kyiv for talks on closer integration with the bloc. Sergei Supinsky, AFP

Coast not clear: Coastal cleanup in Las Piñas and Parañaque Volunteers led by the Earth Island Institute Philippines participate in a cleanup drive at the Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) on Friday. The group conducted the activity a day before the International Day for Coastal Cleanup, established over 30 years ago in the United States and now observed internationally every third Saturday of September. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Tying loose ends from the Korean War Chinese soldiers carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the Korean War during the handing over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Friday. The ceremony marked the ninth time since 2014 that the remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War were returned to China. Song Kyung-Seok, EPA-EFE/pool

Two male police officers stabbed in London ahead of queen's funeral A forensic team works inside the cordoned off area where two police officers were stabbed, in central London, Britain on Friday A suspect was detained while the two male officers were taken to hospital for treatment. London Mayor Sadiq Khan took to social media urging anyone with information to come forward, calling the attack on serving police officers "disgusting" and "utterly appalling." Olivier Hoslet, EPA-EFE

Environmental group Greenpeace traces plastics to companies A worker removes plastic garbage collected by floating waste barriers along a creek in San Juan City, in this photo taken September 15, 2022 and released Friday. The project is part of the fifth annual Brand Audit, a global activity initiated by Break Free From Plastic Movement, which seeks to trace the companies behind the single-use plastic proliferating in public spaces and impacting the environment. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace handout