Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 16, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 17 2022 12:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. EU support for embattled Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) speaks with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen after a press conference following their talks in Kyiv on Thursday. Von der Leyen said war-torn Ukraine would have Europe's support as she visited Kyiv for talks on closer integration with the bloc. Sergei Supinsky, AFP Coast not clear: Coastal cleanup in Las Piñas and Parañaque Volunteers led by the Earth Island Institute Philippines participate in a cleanup drive at the Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) on Friday. The group conducted the activity a day before the International Day for Coastal Cleanup, established over 30 years ago in the United States and now observed internationally every third Saturday of September. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Tying loose ends from the Korean War Chinese soldiers carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the Korean War during the handing over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Friday. The ceremony marked the ninth time since 2014 that the remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War were returned to China. Song Kyung-Seok, EPA-EFE/pool Two male police officers stabbed in London ahead of queen's funeral A forensic team works inside the cordoned off area where two police officers were stabbed, in central London, Britain on Friday A suspect was detained while the two male officers were taken to hospital for treatment. London Mayor Sadiq Khan took to social media urging anyone with information to come forward, calling the attack on serving police officers "disgusting" and "utterly appalling." Olivier Hoslet, EPA-EFE Environmental group Greenpeace traces plastics to companies A worker removes plastic garbage collected by floating waste barriers along a creek in San Juan City, in this photo taken September 15, 2022 and released Friday. The project is part of the fifth annual Brand Audit, a global activity initiated by Break Free From Plastic Movement, which seeks to trace the companies behind the single-use plastic proliferating in public spaces and impacting the environment. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace handout Mall launches 100 Days of Happiness Christmas countdown Bernice Sevilla (left) and Jeremy Lapena, representing people with Down syndrome, walk the fashion runway as retail giant SM Malls launches its 100 Days of Happiness Christmas countdown at the The Block in Quezon City on Friday. The event was highlighted by a fashion show championing the company's advocacies and support of groups such as the Girls Scouts of the Philippines and the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines, among others. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: coast cleanup Las Piñas Parañaque International Day for Coastal Cleanup Chinese soldiers Korean War Incheon South Korea police stabbing London Britain Greenpeace plastics garbage San Juan City 100 Days of Happiness Christmas countdown SM Malls Girls Scouts of the Philippines Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines /news/09/17/22/super-typhoon-josie-exits-par-heads-for-japan/entertainment/09/17/22/9-years-together-matteo-shares-glimpse-of-date-with-sarah/entertainment/09/17/22/look-laughter-and-tears-as-angelica-kim-bela-reunite/entertainment/09/17/22/justin-biebers-concert-promoter-clarifies-cancelled-shows/spotlight/09/17/22/ph-students-back-in-school-fret-about-the-pandemics-impact-on-their-future