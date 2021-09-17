Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 17, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 17 2021 11:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped Workers install a shimmering wrapper to envelop the Arc de Triomphe monument, a posthumous installation known as "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" conceived by the late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Thursday. The late artists, known for their installation arts covering massive landmarks in wrappings, conceived the project before he died in 2020 and she in 2009. Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters Migrants cross to the land of 'milk and honey' Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. walk in the Rio Grande river near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., as they wait to be processed, in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Thursday. According to officials, some migrants cross back and forth into Mexico to buy food and supplies. Go Nakamura, Reuters Barangay in Makati under granular lockdown Residents transact their business at the barricade set up in Barangay Tejeros in Makati City as the street is placed under granular lockdown on Friday. Under Alert Level 4 in the government's new quarantine classification, local government units are given a free hand to declare specific areas under granular lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Environmental groups clean up Manila Bay on eve of International Coastal Cleanup Day Members of Earth Island Institute of the Philippines and the Nilad Metro Manila Environmental Network conduct a clean-up drive at the Las Pinas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) at the Manila Bay on Friday, a day before International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day. The ICC Day, one of the world's largest volunteer efforts in the preservation and protection of waterways, is celebrated every third Saturday of September and aims to bring attention to issues concerning marine litter. ABS-CBN News Cambodia begins inoculating children against COVID-19 The grandson of Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen receives a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on Friday as the country begins vaccinating children aged between six and 12. The vaccinations began Friday in preparation for their return to schools that have been closed for months due to the pandemic. Tang Chhin, Pool/AFP OVP's Vaccine Express inoculates San Fernando, Pampanga residents Health workers inoculate San Fernando, Pampanga residents against COVID-19 during the office of the Vice President’s (OVP) Vaccine Express initiative at the Laus Convention Center on Friday. The program was done through the initiative of the OVP, the local government of San Fernando, and various civil society groups and volunteers. Jay Ganzon, OVP Read More: Paris Arc de Triomphe Christo Jeane-Claude art United States Mexico border migrants asylum coronavirus COVID19 pandemic lockdown quarantine Alert Level 4 Tejeros Makati International Coastal Cleanup Day Manila Bay Las Pinas-Paranaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area Earth Island Institute of the Philippines Nilad Metro Manila Environmental Network coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Cambodia covid vaccine children Vaccine Express Office of the Vice President San Fernando Pampanga A4 category /news/09/18/21/ph-aims-20-m-fully-vaccinated-individuals-by-end-september/life/09/17/21/kisses-says-ready-to-win-miss-universe-ph-crown/news/09/17/21/cessna-plane-crashes-in-bulacan-2-passengers-injured/news/09/17/21/mga-guro-sa-iloilo-tumawid-sa-baha-para-makapagturo/news/09/17/21/lalaki-pinagtataga-dahil-sa-pangangantiyaw-sa-ilocos-norte