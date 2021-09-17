THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 17, 2021

L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped Workers install a shimmering wrapper to envelop the Arc de Triomphe monument, a posthumous installation known as "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" conceived by the late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Thursday. The late artists, known for their installation arts covering massive landmarks in wrappings, conceived the project before he died in 2020 and she in 2009. Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters

Migrants cross to the land of 'milk and honey' Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. walk in the Rio Grande river near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., as they wait to be processed, in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Thursday. According to officials, some migrants cross back and forth into Mexico to buy food and supplies. Go Nakamura, Reuters

Barangay in Makati under granular lockdown Residents transact their business at the barricade set up in Barangay Tejeros in Makati City as the street is placed under granular lockdown on Friday. Under Alert Level 4 in the government's new quarantine classification, local government units are given a free hand to declare specific areas under granular lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Environmental groups clean up Manila Bay on eve of International Coastal Cleanup Day Members of Earth Island Institute of the Philippines and the Nilad Metro Manila Environmental Network conduct a clean-up drive at the Las Pinas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) at the Manila Bay on Friday, a day before International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day. The ICC Day, one of the world's largest volunteer efforts in the preservation and protection of waterways, is celebrated every third Saturday of September and aims to bring attention to issues concerning marine litter. ABS-CBN News

Cambodia begins inoculating children against COVID-19 The grandson of Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen receives a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on Friday as the country begins vaccinating children aged between six and 12. The vaccinations began Friday in preparation for their return to schools that have been closed for months due to the pandemic. Tang Chhin, Pool/AFP