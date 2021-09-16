THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 16, 2021

The Inspiration 4 civilian crew off to space The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday. The flight, the first crewed mission headed to orbit with no professional astronauts along for the ride, is expected to last about three days from launch to splashdown in the Atlantic, mission officials said. Steve Nesius, Reuters

Rizal Park reopen People spend time at Rizal Park in Manila as it reopens for the first day of the imposition of COVID-19 Alert level 4 over Metro Manila on Thursday. Rizal Park, which opens daily from 5 until 9 in the morning, will allow entry of maximum of 500 people according to Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat. Only visitors 18 and above will be allowed entry to outdoor leisure parks. ABS-CBN News

US gymnast Simone Biles testifies on sexual abuse case vs Nassar U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing on the sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Wednesday. Biles, during the hearing cited how the FBI and U.S. gymnastic and Olympic officials failed to stop the sexual abuse that she and hundreds of other athletes suffered from former doctor Larry Nassar. Graeme Jennings/Pool via Reuters

Devotees seek sanctuary as Quiapo Church reopens Members of the Hijos del Nazareno inspect vaccination cards of churchgoers at the Quiapo Church in Manila as they reopen on the first day of the implementation of COVID-19 Alert Level 4 in NCR. The IATF has allowed the resumption of religious activities up to 30% of their outdoor capacity, and 10% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Pakistan students back to in-person learning as government reopens schools closed due to COVID-19 A teacher sprays sanitizer on a student's hands as they arrive at a school in Peshawar on Thursday after the government reopened educational institutes that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. UNICEF has called on the reopening of schools in pandemic-hit nations as soon as possible as classrooms remain empty 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Abdul Majeed, AFP

NCR restos welcome diners on first day of COVID-19 alert system shift People wait for their food to be served at the al fresco dining area of a food strip in Binondo, Manila as the government shifts to an alert level system meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 while spurring business activity on Thursday after 18 months of varying degrees of quarantines in the capital region. The shift to the alert system comes as the COVID-19 death toll in the country breached 36,000 with 277 newly confirmed fatalities recorded Thursday, while total recoveries stood at 2,090,228 after a 13,644 climb. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News