Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 17, 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 17 2020 11:37 PM

Here are the big stories today in photos.

Hurricane Sally causes flooding in Florida

Flood waters partially submerge vehicles in Pensacola, Florida, USA on Wednesday. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead. Gerald Herbert, AP

Indonesia imposes partial lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

This aerial picture shows a new burial block for COVID-19 coronavirus victims at the Pondok Ranggon cemetery in Jakarta on Wednesday. Authorities in the Indonesian capital re-imposed a partial coronavirus lockdown on September 14 and vowed to strictly isolate anyone testing positive as infections soared in the metropolis. Adek Berry, AFP

Tribute to fallen human rights activists

Human rights activists hold a eulogy and light candles for colleagues from the Cagayan Valley who were victims of alleged extrajudicial killings during the Marcos and Duterte administrations, at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Thursday. The tribute was organized leading up to the 48th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law on Sept. 21. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Approaching the Tour de France finish line

This picture shows cyclists hanging under the Grenoble Bastille cable cars during the 17th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 170 km between Grenoble and Meribel, on Wednesday. Tour de France organizers announced that all cyclists tested negative for COVID-19 during the final round of tests, with a few days left into the end of the race on Sept. 20. Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP

Dead fish at Manila Bay

A boy walks along the breakwater in Baseco Compound in Manila on Thursday as dead fish float along the Manila Bay due to fish kill. In a statement, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Director Eduardo Gongona said that water quality testing in Baseco showed that dissolved oxygen in the area was only at 0.11 mg/L, much lower than the acceptable level of 5 mg/L for aquatic life. Gongona also cautioned against eating fish that are not caught fresh and alive. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Looking for the day's catch

Residents of Baseco compound in Manila try their luck catching fish brought in by the high tide on Thursday. Hundreds of dead fish were found floating at the Baseco portion of Manila Bay earlier in the day, which DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda in a press briefing said had nothing to do with the recent dumping of crushed dolomite along the shore of Manila Bay’s baywalk area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Van Gogh Alive exhibit opens in Australia

Copies of paintings are displayed on the floor and walls during a media preview of the Van Gogh Alive exhibition in Sydney on Thursday. As many as 40 high-definition projectors display over 3,000 images in a COVID-19 aware environment for viewing the multi-sensory exhibition. Rick Rycroft, AP

Read More:  Hurricane Sally   Pensacola   Florida   Gulf Shores   Alabama   COVID-19   Pondo Ranggon cemetery   Jakarta   Indonesia   coronavirus   extrajudicial killings   Martial Law   human rights grouos   tribute to victims of extrajudicial killings   Marcos   Duterte   EJK Philippines   Tour de France   Grenoble Bastille cable   Baseco   Manila Bay   fish kill   fish kill Manila Bay   fish kill Baseco   environment   DA-BFAR   mangroves   high tide   Van Gogh Alive   Van Gogh   art   art exhibit   Van Gogh Alive Australia  