THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 16, 2020

Manila Cathedral reopens A churchgoer receives Holy Communion during the first Mass at the Manila Cathedral on Wednesday as it reopens after 6 months of closure due to the strict implementation of COVID-19 quarantine. Catholic churches in Metro Manila reopened after the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease allowed churches to accommodate 10 percent of its capacity and meet strict safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Japan PM Abe bids farewell Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves before leaving the prime minister's office Wednesday, in Tokyo, Japan. Abe and his Cabinet resigned Wednesday, clearing the way for his successor Yoshihide Suga to take over after parliamentary confirmation later in the day. Eugene Hoshiko, AP

Oregon wildfire destroys hundreds of houses In this aerial photo taken with a drone, fire retardant blankets leveled homes in Talent, Oregon, USA on Tuesday, after the Almeda fire tore through the area. Hundreds of houses were destroyed, and thousands evacuated as 300,000 acres of land continue to burn across Oregon. Noah Berger, AP

Getting ready for online learning Teachers inspect the gadgets they received to be used for online distance learning at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Wednesday. The city of Manila began distributing last Sept. 1 around 11,000 laptops with pocket wifi to Manila teachers, and allotted 136,950 tablets for students in preparation for the blended learning starting next month. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A call for pro-student mode of learning Student protesters picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Wednesday as the Commission on Higher Education faces the House Committee on Appropriations for the commission’s 2021 budget. Several student groups called for academic freeze as the country faces the COVID-19 pandemic, citing challenges with online distance learning. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Testing for COVID-19 in Mumbai Health workers collect a swab sample for COVID-19 testing in Mumbai, India on Wednesday. India's total of coronavirus infections passed 5 million Wednesday, still soaring and testing the feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages. Rafiq Maqbool, AP

Providing connectivity A technician installs cables along San Marcelino Street in Manila on Wednesday to provide broadband internet access to a household in the area. Department of Information and Communications Technology Sec. Gringo Honasan earlier said in a House hearing that the country’s 3-7 Mbps average internet speed is “not that bad,” even as neighboring countries have much higher data speeds. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and various quarantine classifications, many people have been forced to rely on the internet to go to work or attend classes online. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Military chopper crashes in Basilan In this photo provided by the Lantawan Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, rescuers check the still smoldering remains of a Philippine Air Force S-76A Sikorsky helicopter after it crashed in Basilan Wednesday. The helicopter was en route to airlift troops wounded from a recent suicide bombing crashed on a southern island Wednesday, killing all four crew members on board, officials said. Lantawan Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office via AP