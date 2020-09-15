THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 15, 2020

Groups raise labor issues amid COVID-19 pandemic Six months since parts of the country were placed under community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, labor rights advocates demand jobs creation, adequate aid, and rights protection during a protest in Quezon City on Tuesday. Around 27.3 million Filipino adults are currently unemployed in the middle of the health and economic crises, based on a recent survey released by the Social Weather Station. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Declogging Manila streets as LPA brings heavy rains Maintenance personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) conduct declogging activities on Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Tuesday. A low pressure area spotted about 40 kilometers west of Pili, Camarines Sur, is expected to bring light to heavy showers in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon and the Visayas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Sta. Ana Hospital to open second lab for COVID-19 testing Workers rush to complete the construction of the second molecular laboratory inside the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Tuesday. Scheduled to open by the end of September, the laboratory will process samples from the first wave of mass testing for market vendors as announced by Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Navotas builds COVID-19 isolation facility for mild cases A worker walks past rows of COVID-19 isolation facility under construction in Navotas City on Tuesday. Thirty container vans are being converted into isolation units, with 120-bed capacity, in Navotas City for mild and asymptomatic coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News